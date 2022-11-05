Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Charleston men indicted on federal drug, firearm charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Two Charleston men were indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on multiple firearm and drug charges. Antwon Brown a.k.a. “Blee” (28) and Antonio Fyall III (19) were indicted after an investigation connected to the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. The evidence-based program is part of the Department of Justice’s effort to reduce violent crime by focusing “enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders” and partnering with local crime prevention programs.
WMBF
Florence County weekend shooting turns fatal, 2nd victim hospitalized
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. No further information about the second victim is immediately available, nor is the identity of the victim killed. It was...
live5news.com
Search warrant results in arrest of 3 in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led to the arrest of three people in Murrells Inlet Friday and the recovery of firearms and drugs. Douglas J. Shultz, 32, from Murrells Inlet, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distributing heroin,...
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking. Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet. Deputies recovered “trafficking amounts” of methamphetamine along with heroin, […]
WMBF
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ervin Street in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died and another was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened on Ervin Street, according to deputies. The name of the person killed has not been released. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No other […]
1 dead, 1 arrested following altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Saturday following a deadly shooting and altercation in the King’s Grant neighborhood. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to multiple calls regarding a disturbance and shots fired shortly after 8:00 a.m. “Callers reported the incident came to a head on Kensington Place. Drivers of […]
counton2.com
Domestic disturbance led to arrest on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance. According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into...
WMBF
Horry County woman found safe after being reported missing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County said a woman who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 58-year-old Devon DeMaria was located at around 7:10 p.m. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
wpde.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
wpde.com
Police investigating death near Landmark Resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a death near a hotel in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the death happened in the 1500 block of S. Ocean Boulevard which is near Landmark Resort. Officials said they are investigating it as a suicide.
WLTX.com
Police say missing SC teen with medical issue found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina police department confirms that a teen girl who has been missing since Friday was found safe. The Horry County Police Department said the teen hadn't been seen since around 2 p.m. that day at her home in the Longs community. Investigators initially...
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Drivers were asked to avoid an area of N. Kings Highway as Horry County Fire Rescue worked to clear a crash Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded just before 6 p.m. to the crash involving a vehicle driving into a building in the area of 9814 N. Kings Highway.
Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
WMBF
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan. The...
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person was struck and killed by a truck in Horry County early Sunday, according to authorities. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Highway 501 approximately a mile south of Conway. Bolt...
counton2.com
Officials: Marion County councilman 1 of 6 indicted in case involving fuel cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury. McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes oath of office,” according to the executive order.
abcnews4.com
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
WMBF
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
