Athens, TX

KLTV

Cason Storm Damage: Jose Rodriguez

A vacant building in downtown Tyler was damaged in Friday's storms. Crews have been working to clear the debris. Smith County says they will demolish the structure as soon as possible. The front entrance to the Adult Probation building across the street is closed and appointments are temporarily postponed. Athens...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Smith County building damaged during storm to be demolished

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Athens freshwater fisheries holds Veterans Day event. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries center in Athens is inviting veterans and their families to come fish with the pros!. Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue. An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs. High end EF-1...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs Fire Department building could need 2 years for recovery

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Athens Steel Building

KLTV was given a look inside the Hughes Springs VFD building which was heavily damaged by the severe weather that came through East Texas Friday evening. Yeakley discusses what precautions they've added to alert drivers that the low bridge is ahead, and who is responsible for trucks who hit it.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Athens freshwater fisheries holds Veterans Day event

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Freshwater Fisheries center in Athens is inviting veterans and their families to come fish with the pros!. The second annual “Veterans Day at the TFFC” is Saturday, Nov., 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event organizer, Former Marine Nicholas Griffin,...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
ATHENS, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, TX

Nestled in East Texas between Trinity Rivers and the Neches is Henderson County. The city of Athens is both its county seat and largest city. It’s a transitional region between East and Central Texas consisting of two lakes—Cedar Creek Reservoir (northwest) and Lake Palestine (southeast). The population of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

No animals harmed at Athens animal shelter during storm

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Hughes Springs church offers meals for those impacted by storm

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Pedestrian struck by train dead

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Sunday evening Wills Point Police Department responded to call regarding a pedestrian being struck by a train near Ash Lane. After speaking with multiple witnesses and train employees officers on the scene were able to identify the pedestrian as Emily Ross. She died on the scene from her injuries.
WILLS POINT, TX
fox4news.com

NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes from Friday's storms in North Texas

PARIS, Texas - National Weather Service survey crews have confirmed at least three tornadoes in North Texas from Friday's storms. Damage was found that is consistent with a "high-end" EF-3 tornado in Lamar County. The second tornado was an EF-2 near Athens in Henderson County, with max winds up to 115 mph.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX

