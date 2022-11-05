A rainy district semifinal Friday

LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday.

A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks.

Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday).

Bolivar beat McDonald County 21-7 in the class 4 district 4 semifinal. The Liberators will play West Plains in the title game.

Reeds Spring started at 5 pm, but couldn’t beat the storms. The Wolves will continue their game with Cassville Saturday at 1 pm. Reeds Spring leads it 7-0.

