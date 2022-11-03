Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
JD Vance makes final stop in Lima before tomorrow's elections
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - We are just hours away from the polls opening for the November 8th election, and candidates are making one last stop in Lima at the tail end of their campaign trail. The race between Republican U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance and Democratic challenger Tim Ryan will...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Tables COVID-19 Hazard Pay Bonus for City Employees
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held a regular meeting earlier Monday evening. On Monday's agenda was the COVID-19 Pandemic hazard pay bonus which would have authorized the auditor to pay a one-time bonus of one-thousand dollars for eligible city employees who worked during the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020. On Monday night, city councilors voted to table the legislation for a committee of the whole meeting. Following Monday night's council meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Mayor Sharetta Smith about why the legislation was tabled.
hometownstations.com
The bells are ringing as the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign is officially underway
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Bells will be ringing from now through December 24th to help those in need. Today, the Lima Salvation Army kicked off their annual Red Kettle Campaign. Their goal is $125,000. Those funds will stay local to help individuals and families that need assistance this holiday season and throughout the year.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council to vote on $1,000 pandemic bonus for certain current employees
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Mayor Sharetta Smith is asking council to approve a onetime payment of $1,000 to current city employees that had to provide essential work during the pandemic. There would be qualifications that the employees would have to meet to get the hazard pay, including they would have to been employed between March 9th and December 31st of 2020, and was not engaged in work that was “work from home,” unless it was required to do so under a quarantine order. All elected officials and mayoral staff appointees are not eligible to get the hazard pay. The bonus is part of Lima’s “Better Together” plan and will not exceed a total of $420,000.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Auditor's Office receives the "Clean Audit" award for the 4th year in a row
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is once again getting a clean audit from the State of Ohio. Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in town to present the awards to Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy. This is the 4th year that her office and the 3rd for the landbank. The state not only looks over the books but also the legislation that determines the usage of taxpayers' dollars. By receiving a "clean audit" from the state, it does affect other aspects of government.
hometownstations.com
DeWine and Husted looking at Ohio's future workforce on eve of midterm elections
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made his third stop in Lima in three weeks because he says of the importance of West Central Ohio is to the Republican party. He and Governor Mike DeWine have made jobs and training an important issue for the state of Ohio. With the announcements of billions of dollars in investment in Ohio leading to thousands of new jobs, training the future workforce is key.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Northern Students Discuss the 2022 Midterm Elections and the Northern Poll
Press Release from Robert Alexander, Ph.D., Ohio Northern University: ADA, OHIO— In their most recent podcast episode, Ohio Northern University students Hailey Trimpey and Kennedy Aikey dive into the basics of midterm elections. They tell their listeners the general information that is important to know prior to voting as well as why these elections are critical. They are then joined by ICAPP Director, Dr. Robert Alexander to discuss the Ohio midterm elections more specifically in regard to his recent Northern Poll results.
hometownstations.com
Schertzer wants to address federal funds and pension plans as Ohio's Treasurer
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democrat Scott Schertzer says he would like to see more public service not self-service in the Ohio Treasurer's office. The longtime Mayor of Marion, Ohio worked in the state treasurer's office under Ohio’s 42nd Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow, who served in the late 80s and early 90s. He says that she was an inspiration for him and the example she set for public service.
hometownstations.com
Collins sentenced to community control for threatening Allen County judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who police say threatened violence towards an Allen County judge was sentenced to 5 years of community control. Ronald Collins pleaded guilty to a felony charge each of retaliation and attempted retaliation. Collins was indicted after releasing a video that police say expressed anger towards Allen County Court Judge Terri Kohlreiser and another person after certain court proceedings. Collins says he could have handled it differently.
wosu.org
Marion leaders push for economic revitalization
Marion, Ohio's population grew by leaps and bounds in the latter half of the 20th century, fueled by the engines of American industry. But it hasn't been all prosperity. Now, an effort is underway to revitalize the city. “Everybody here is working together, and that's what's exciting about being in...
sciotopost.com
Famous Pickaway County Local Eric Henn is Painting Dum-Dums Watertower in Ohio
BRYAN, OHIO – Eight 65-foot-tall Dum-Dum lollipops will soon be painted on. the water tower in Bryan, Ohio. Base coat paint began on the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan a month ago, in preparation for a hand-painted mural of eight Dum-Dum lollipops, each more than 65 feet tall, surrounding the circumference of the main water tank.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
hometownstations.com
Whaley and DeWine give their thoughts on State Issues 1 & 2
Allen and Mercer Counties (WLIO) - If State Issue 1 is approved, it would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Plus, it would give lower courts the ability to consider public safety when setting bail amounts. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that public safety should not be a factor when considering bail amounts.
hometownstations.com
Bowl-a-Thon help continue the mission of City Life program at Rally Point Youth Center
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Community members spare a couple of hours Saturday afternoon to have some fun bowling and raise some money for a Lima youth center. Around 20 teams from local companies and organizations came out to support City Life at Rally Point Youth Center during their 7th annual Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser. The money raised helps them continue their mission to providing 11 to 19-year-olds with Christian-based programming in a safe, positive, and drug-free environment. Organizers are happy to see the community support for their program.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Who Holds The Winning Ticket?
MARYSVILLE- Are you the one? Are you the person who plopped down a sawbuck or so for a Classic Lotto ticket at the Village Pantry, 1301 W.5th St., and woke up Sunday morning $39,300,000 richer than you were Saturday night?. Yes, it’s true. We have a new millionaire in our...
hometownstations.com
OSU Lima's Tim Rehner speaks about partnership with Lima Ford Engine Plant during Lima Rotary meeting
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Efforts to build a pipeline of qualified workers for regional industries are continuing locally as a regional college and manufacturer partnership expands. The Ohio State Lima campus is now offering its 4-year bachelor of science in engineering technology degree exclusively at the engineering and manufacturing center located at the Ford Lima Engine Plant's training center. OSU Lima's dean and director speaking at the Lima Rotary, giving an update on how the program is working to maintain local talent while meeting the needs of local manufacturers with real-world, hands-on experiences.
hometownstations.com
Crossman running for Attorney General to help end corruption in Ohio
Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.
hometownstations.com
The community feel is back for the Sertoma pancake day with the return on inside dining
Lima, OH (WLIO) - There was food, fun, and fellowship at the annual Lima Noon Sertoma Club’s pancake day. This is the 66th year for the pancake day, which is the longest-running one in the area. Around 2,000 people could get either regular or blueberry pancakes, and of course a link of sausage, that is specially made for the day. A large portion of the money raised from the event goes to help fund the Sertoma's Summer Speech and Hearing clinic. For the past couple of years, the pancake fundraiser has been drive-thru only because of the pandemic, but the club was able to bring back inside dining this year and the community was ready to eat together.
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including two in Allen County and one in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • There were 13.1 new hospital admissions for COVID illness per 100,000 people...
