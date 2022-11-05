Read full article on original website
Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
Fire marshal investigating Battle Creek house fire
BATTLE CREEK, MI – The state Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a residential fire Sunday morning, Nov. 6, that caused roughly $45,000 worth of damage. Battle Creek firefighters responded to a 3:49 a.m. report of a residential structure fire at 99 Illinois Street. Crews arrived at the...
5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
Holland man in critical condition after crashing vehicle into trees
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized Sunday morning, Oct. 6, after losing control of his vehicle and hitting several trees. The man, who was not identified, is in critical but stable condition, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 1:59 a.m. report...
Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
Box of puppies found on the side of Ottawa Co. road during storm, taken in by shelter
HOLLAND, Ottawa County — During strong wind and sheets of rain on Saturday night, a witness spotted a cardboard box of puppies sitting on the side of a busy Ottawa County road. Thanks to the help of a West Michigan shelter, they're now safe and sound, on the road...
No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
1 dead after apartment fire in Plainwell
A woman is dead after a late night apartment fire in Plainwell on Saturday. It happened around 11:20.
Injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Lake Michigan Drive
TALMADGE TOWNSHIP, MI – Multiple people were injured in a crash Saturday afternoon involving three vehicles on Lake Michigan Drive in Ottawa County. Police said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. near 8th Avenue. An investigation found that a driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Impala abruptly changed lanes to...
Woman found dead in Plainwell apartment fire
A woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire late Saturday night.
Drive-by shooting leaves Ottawa County home damaged, no injuries reported
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – An Olive Township home was damaged by gunfire early Saturday morning in drive-by shooting that did not hit anyone inside, police say. Police were called at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the 100 block of 104th Avenue for a report of shots fired at an occupied home in the area, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Cardboard box of puppies found in Ottawa Co.
A box of puppies spotted on the side of 120th Avenue in Holland Twp. during a storm is now healing at Harbor Humane.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
Closure of Norton Shores thoroughfare delayed a week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The planned closure of a section of Norton Shores thoroughfare has been put off for a week. McCracken Street south of Sherman Boulevard was to close for 10 days starting Monday, Nov. 7. The closure is needed for replacement of the railroad crossing. The railroad...
Person in custody after Allegan County shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead, injures woman
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A 21-year-old man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Southwest Allegan County,. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies, in a statement issued Friday, suggested the shooting was related to domestic violence. Deputies responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to a Lee Township...
One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs
MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
