ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Motorist Hurt in Overnight Car v. Trees Crash in Park Twp.

PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 6, 2022) – A 22-year-old Holland man was hospitalized after a early Sunday morning single-vehicle crash north of Holland. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue just before 2 AM. That was where the westbound sedan driven by the lone motorist apparently lost control of the vehicle, veered off of the roadway, and struck several trees before coming to rest. That motorist was taken to an unnamed “area hospital” in critical but stable condition.
HOLLAND, MI
Nationwide Report

5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
MUSKEGON, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
wincountry.com

One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon

LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Major highway near downtown Muskegon closing for a month for sewer repairs

MUSKEGON, MI – A sewer line break will cause a major headache for motorists traveling on Business U.S. 31 in Muskegon – and an estimated $500,000 price tag for the county. Moses Jones Parkway between Shoreline Drive and Marquette Avenue will be completely shut down from Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Nov. 30 to allow for sewer repairs, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy