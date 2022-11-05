Five Knoxville players were selected to the all-South Central Conference Volleyball Squad. Earning 1st team was Emma Dunkin. Dunkin had 351 digs this season, which was 4th in the conference and 20th in class 4A. She also had a serve efficiency of 93%. Also earning 1st team was Brittany Bacorn. She was 2nd in the conference in kills this year with 386 and 5th in class 4A. Bacorn has 914 career kills which puts her 86 away from becoming the first Knoxville Volleyball player in school history with 1,000 career kills. On the 2nd team was Ella Breazeale, who had 61 blocks on the season, which was 3rd in the conference. Earning honorable mention was Melanie Sullivan and Hannah Dunkin. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the two seniors that were on all-conference, Emma Dunkin and Sullivan will be missed next year.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO