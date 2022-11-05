Read full article on original website
Pella’s Cutler, Hammann Win Statewide Coaching Honors
Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler was selected for a rare honor from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Cutler won both head coach of the year for the Class 3A boys and girls — mirroring the Class 3A championships both won on October 29th. Cutler has been honored as an at-large coach nearly every season he’s been with the Dutch since he took over the Pella programs, and was the state’s boys cross country coach of the year in 2009 and 2011. Doug’s teams have won four team cross country titles since moving to the Tulip City (2009, 2011, 2022 boys; 2022 girls), and he’s also been the assistant coach for Boys Head Coach Brent Van Hauen and the track and field championship teams in 2013, 2016, and 2021 and the 2018 Pella girls state team track title winners.
Norwalk swimmers Sizemore, Drymon qualify for state in 7 events
Competing as members of the Des Moines Lincoln girls swim team, Norwalk sophomore Emma Sizemore and senior Shae Drymon qualified for state in seven of their combined eight events at Saturday’s Region 3 state qualifying meet in Fort Dodge. Sizemore is a state qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle and...
Indianola Girls Swimmers Qualify to State
Three Indianola girls swimming events qualified to the 2022 State Swim Meet after their state qualifying performances Saturday. Five athletes qualified in three relay events, as the team of Julian Bacon, Olivia Raemaeker, Kodi Cram, and Olivia Bacon qualified in both the 200 and 400 Freestyle Relays with times of 1:45.18 and 3:55.29 respectively, while the team of Kodi Cram, Olivia Ramaeker, Faith Mahlstadt, and Julian Bacon qualified in the 200 Medley Relay with a time of 2:00.23. The Iowa High School State Swimming and Diving Meet is held November 11-12 at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Football Friday Night Player Profile – Indianola’s First and Last Line of Defense – Wyatt DeWitt and Charlie Wilmott
After a loss in week 8 to the Bluejays of Bondurant-Farrar, and a rematch just two weeks later, the Indianola football team knew that if they didn’t improve their game, their season was over. So they dialed up the pressure on defense, and saw two players step up to the challenge. Andrew Swadner features tackle Wyatt DeWitt, and safety Charlie Wilmott, Indianola’s first and last line of defense.
Knoxville Cross Country Says Goodbye To 4 Senior Boys
Four seniors will depart the Knoxville Boys Cross Country Program after this fall season. Drake Marvelli, Mason Hatch, Kaden McGill, and Marco Alejo ran their last meet this season and will depart the program. Coach Michael Splavec tells KNIA/KRLS Sports all four were instrumental in offseason workouts and supplying leadership during the season.
TC Shooting Team Fundraiser is Set
The Twin Cedars Shooting Team is hosting an event to help the team defray costs for the sport. The event is Thelma’s Chicken Dinner which will be held Thursday, November 17th. It is a drive thru meal that can be picked up at the Bussey Community Center at the...
Ruggles Qualifies for State for 4th Consecutive Season
A Pella High School swimmer with the NCMP Aquagirls will race at state one last time in her high school career. Maylei Ruggles of Pella qualified in the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:42.11 – 14th seed)Saturday in Waukee. This is the fourth consecutive season Ruggles will race among Iowa’s best. The 2022 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet is this Friday and Saturday at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Dutch Wrestling Season Gets Started at Stevens Point
A trio of top-three finishes highlighted the opening weekend of the Central College wrestling season at the Pointer Open Saturday. Team scores were not kept in the 12-team invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Peyton Hammerich (senior, Princeton, Ill.) pinned his first two opponents in the first period...
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season is on the horizon, and so is an annual tradition returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Norwalk cross country boys have ’22 season to remember
It was certainly a year to remember for the Norwalk boys cross country team. Battling through injury and illness along the way, the Warriors were ranked as high as 2nd in Class 4A, won four meet titles overall and claimed a third consecutive Little Hawkeye Conference championship. The season culminated in a fourth straight trip to the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge, where Norwalk placed fourth in Class 4A, improving two spots from 2021.
Knoxville Science Club Trip goes to Kansas City
The Science Club of Knoxville headed to Kansas City Friday. Teacher Ryan Richardson listed a few of the items on the agenda for the trip. The agenda includes going to a milk testing laboratory, a kayak boat dealership, an art museum, the Kansas City Zoo, Union Station Science Museum, a Planetarium and the National World War I Memorial.
West senior is one of Iowa's top high school musicians at All-State Music Festival
SIOUX CITY -- At this moment, much of Antonio Ferraro's time is consumed by music. Not only is the West High School senior getting ready for the annual Madrigal dinner and concert, he is also concerning himself over musical selections while applying to colleges. More immediate for Ferraro is the...
Home Finale Today for Central FB Team
It’s the final home game of the 2022 season today for the Central College football team. The Dutch come in at 5-3 overall and an even 3-3 in the American Rivers Conference, and they’ll host a Luther squad with a 1-7, 1-5 record. The Norse have a first-year...
Constant Improvement a Highlight of the Pella Christian Boys Cross Country Season
The Pella Christian boys cross country season came to an end at the State Meet on October 28th, marking the end of another great running season for the Eagles. Despite being moved up to compete in Class 2A this year, Pella Christian continually improved throughout the fall. The Eagles opened the season outside the Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country rankings, but by State, had climbed to #9 in Class 2A. The P.C. boys outperformed that ranking in Fort Dodge by finishing in seventh place at State. While it was fun to see the times get better throughout the season for the varsity scoring runners, Eagles head coach Mike Buchheit said was of his favorite things this fall was seeing every member of the squad improve.
Indianola Performing Median Maintenance on 65/69 Tomorrow
The City of Indianola will be performing median maintenance on Highway 65/69 tomorrow, which will close the inside lanes and possibly cause delays. The maintenance will cause the inside lanes to be closed, and the city urges caution and patience to all commuters during the construction time. The work is weather-dependent, so is subject to change if necessary. The inside lanes will be closed on Tuesday from 6am to 4pm.
NCMP Swimmers Seeking State Bids
After one of the most successful fall seasons in program history, the NCMP aquagirls are hoping to send a large group of swimmers to the state meet today. The girls from Newton and Pella are heading to the Waukee YMCA in Region 6 at noon today for the opportunity to compete among Iowa’s best next week.
Knoxville Volleyball On All-South Central Conference Lists
Five Knoxville players were selected to the all-South Central Conference Volleyball Squad. Earning 1st team was Emma Dunkin. Dunkin had 351 digs this season, which was 4th in the conference and 20th in class 4A. She also had a serve efficiency of 93%. Also earning 1st team was Brittany Bacorn. She was 2nd in the conference in kills this year with 386 and 5th in class 4A. Bacorn has 914 career kills which puts her 86 away from becoming the first Knoxville Volleyball player in school history with 1,000 career kills. On the 2nd team was Ella Breazeale, who had 61 blocks on the season, which was 3rd in the conference. Earning honorable mention was Melanie Sullivan and Hannah Dunkin. Coach Mollie Keitges tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the two seniors that were on all-conference, Emma Dunkin and Sullivan will be missed next year.
Tulip Queen and Royal Court Tickets On Sale
The twelve finalists have been chosen for the opportunity to become the next Tulip Queen and Royal Court. The following will perform at the 2023 Tulip Queen Announcement Party on Saturday, November 12th following a vote by the community:. Emma Bogaard. Tatum Carlstone. Samantha Clark. Anna DeNooy. Braelyn Ensor. Jasmine...
Chicago will be Spring Musical in Knoxville
Chicago will be the Spring Musical for the Knoxville High School. The musical will be under the direction of Heidi Feldman and it will be held in early March at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Chicago is a Tony Award winning musical that is one of the longest running musicals on Broadway.
Wartburg Dominates Simpson Football in Conference Matchup
The Simpson Storm football team had no answer for the Wartburg Knights Saturday on offense, defense, or special teams as the Storm fell 81-9 heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Storm got a great start after returning the opening kick into Wartburg territory and driving into the redzone, but the drive stalled with a missed field goal and it was all Wartburg from there as they scored easily, leading 27-0 at the end of the first, and 53-2 at halftime, the only points scored by Simpson on a blocked extra point that was returned into the opposing endzone.
