FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Lafayette Schools to Provide Free Covid-19 Test Kits Starting 11/14Thomas SmithLafayette, CA
CIF-North Coast Section football brackets announced: De La Salle over Pittsburg in Open/Division I
Evidently 29 years of perfection means something. De La Salle's football team, maligned much of the season due to three close defeats to three Northern California powers, was picked No. 1 over Pittsburg as the top North Coast Section Open/Division I seed on Sunday. The Spartans of ...
Vacaville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Recap of first round of Sac-Joaquin football playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday. For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed. Inderkum at Granite Bay The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in […]
De La Salle streaks to 263, smashes surging Clayton Valley to close regular season
A 21-0 streak in second quarter leads Spartans to 42-6 win on the road
North Coast Section roundup: Pittsburg handles Antioch, Marin Catholic downs San Marin; Saint Mary's stays perfect
Vic Galli didn't do it for effect, but he got a good result. The Pittsburg football coach, four days after announcing he would be stepping down after the season, watched his team handle host Antioch 48-21 in the 104th Big Little Game. They did so even without 5-star quarterback Jaden ...
CIF North Coast Section high school football scores: NCS live updates (11/4/22)
The final week of the 2022 regular season in CIF North Coast Section high school football has kicked off across the Northern California Coast and the San Francisco Bay Area. You can follow all of the CIF-NCS football action on SBLive Sports, including live game updates, scores, game ...
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
NBC Bay Area
Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
NBC Bay Area
Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police
Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
NBC Bay Area
Authorities to Provide Update on Discovery of Alexis Gabe's Remains
Authorities are expected to provide more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe, more than 9 months after she was last seen. The Oakley Police Department said on its Facebook page that authorities there will be giving an update at 11 a.m. Monday. Gabe disappeared on Jan....
brentwoodnewsla.com
Another Mountain Lion Spotted in Brentwood
Sighting comes a week after mountain lion spends hours roaming Brentwood streets. Another mountain lion was spotted in Brentwood this week. According to the Brentwood Community Council (BCC), a private security officer spotted a mountain lion in the early hours Thursday morning on the 400 block of North Carmelina Avenue.
Family: Celebration of life, candlelight vigil scheduled for Alexis Gabe after remains found
The family of Alexis Gabe, a missing Oakley woman whose remains have been found and identified, is announcing preparations for a celebration of life and a candlelight vigil.
Fast Casual
Jars signs northern California deal
Jars, created by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, is bringing its single-serve dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. "It's clear that Fabio has another winner in JARS," Dan...
KQED
Poo$ie: ‘Words Don't Hurt’
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Poo$ie shares...
One dead in Oakland shooting Friday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Oakland on Friday, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The shooting happened near 81st Avenue and San Leandro Street just after 3:00 p.m. The location of the shooting is just blocks away from Oakland Coliseum and Oakland Arena. Upon arrival, officers found a […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
