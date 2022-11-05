ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football PRO

Vacaville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lodi High School football team will have a game with Vacaville High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Recap of first round of Sac-Joaquin football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs started Friday.  For the first round of the playoffs, here are the games that FOX40 followed.  Inderkum at Granite Bay The Granite Bay Grizzlies welcomed the Inderkum Tigers in a Division II matchup. The Grizzlies enter the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mountain Lion Spotted in San Mateo: Police

San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a resident of the 100 block of...
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hundreds of Cars Involved in Vallejo Sideshow: Police

Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night. The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up. Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident. In the...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities to Provide Update on Discovery of Alexis Gabe's Remains

Authorities are expected to provide more details about the discovery of the remains of Alexis Gabe, more than 9 months after she was last seen. The Oakley Police Department said on its Facebook page that authorities there will be giving an update at 11 a.m. Monday. Gabe disappeared on Jan....
OAKLEY, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Another Mountain Lion Spotted in Brentwood

Sighting comes a week after mountain lion spends hours roaming Brentwood streets. Another mountain lion was spotted in Brentwood this week. According to the Brentwood Community Council (BCC), a private security officer spotted a mountain lion in the early hours Thursday morning on the 400 block of North Carmelina Avenue.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Fast Casual

Jars signs northern California deal

Jars, created by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, is bringing its single-serve dessert concept to Northern California with the signing of a multi-unit franchise deal for Oakland. The deal comes on the heels of multi-unit deals for Southern California and Texas. "It's clear that Fabio has another winner in JARS," Dan...
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Poo$ie: ‘Words Don't Hurt’

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Poo$ie shares...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in Oakland shooting Friday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Oakland on Friday, the Oakland Police Department told KRON4. The shooting happened near 81st Avenue and San Leandro Street just after 3:00 p.m. The location of the shooting is just blocks away from Oakland Coliseum and Oakland Arena. Upon arrival, officers found a […]
OAKLAND, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station

CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
CONCORD, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...

