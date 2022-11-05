Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Early voting ends; General Election mere days away
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
WRGB
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WRGB
2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin
Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
WRGB
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
WRGB
"Open Data" portal launches as part of transparency commitment from NYS Inspector General
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York Inspector General announcing major changes in what she says is an overall state effort to provide insight and transparency in state government. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang announced Friday her office has started publishing all of the letters and...
WRGB
Albany Police Athletic League programs show encouraging signs for residents of Pine Hills
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Athletic League has long been known as an organization that allows Police Officers the opportunity to connect Youth with recreation. Allie Robert, PAL Program manager, said, "We have a variety of different affordable programs, not just for the kids of Pine Hills but throughout the city of Albany."
WRGB
A federal grant will help Saratoga Springs build and staff a third fire station
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — To increase public safety efforts, the Spa City is investing time and money into a third fire station on the eastern plateau. The cost of construction and training staff will be covered by a FEMA grant aimed at supporting fire departments and emergency services.
WRGB
Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
WRGB
Grant will repair roof, parking facility at Amsterdam senior center
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara announcing much-needed funding for a senior center in Amsterdam. At Horace Inman Senior Center's annual Rockin’ With Santa dinner dance, Santabarbara presented the center with a $125,000 check for improvements. “I'm very pleased to say that one of them, one of...
WRGB
Vermont driver charged with DUI-drugs after crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital
POWNAL, Vt. (WRGB) — A Shaftsbury man faces multiple charges, after a Sunday morning crash that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries. At about 9:30 a.m., Vermont State Troopers responded to U.S. Route 7 in Pownal, in the vicinity of Evergreen Park Street for reports of a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.
WRGB
Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB
Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
WRGB
Albany Auto Show brings vehicles old and new to MVP Arena
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — For all you car lovers out there-- the Albany Auto Show is in full force this weekend at the MVP Arena!. There are more than 125 cars on display that range from your typical gas car to electric and even hybrid ones. And back by...
WRGB
Green Island man charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime
GREEN ISLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of committing criminal mischief as a hate crime. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Green Island Police received a complaint for criminal mischief to the victim’s vehicle. The victim reported his rear passenger side...
WRGB
Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
WRGB
Traffic Alert: Glenville's Freeman's Bridge Road to close for rail crossing repairs
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A major traffic headache could be coming to Glenville later this month. Town officials are trying to get the word out that one of the town‘s busiest roads will be closed to allow for rail road repairs. For years, the rugged rail crossings on...
WRGB
From catapult to compost: Bethlehem residents recycle their jack-o-lanterns the fun way
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Families in the town of Bethlehem had the opportunity to get rid of their Halloween jack-o-lanterns in a fun way, Saturday. They were able to smash those pumpkins with sledgehammers, and also catapult them into small bits and pieces -- all in the name of composting.
WRGB
Friday Night Lights: Playoffs Round One Highlights
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's crazy to believe it, but the playoffs are here. It's do or die time for High School Football teams from all around the Capital Region. Find out below who stamped their ticket into the Sectional Super Bowls. SARATOGA SPRINGS @ CBA ALBANY (CLASS AA)
