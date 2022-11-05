ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Early voting ends; General Election mere days away

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRGB

2022 Race for NY Governor: Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin

Albany — Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin made his announcement that he'd be running for New York State Governor in April of 2021. At the time, his opponent was Andrew Cuomo. Eighteen months later, his opponent is now Kathy Hochul, with polls showing the gap between the two getting closer as Election Day approaches.
FLORIDA STATE
WRGB

Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day

SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
WRGB

Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy

LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Grant will repair roof, parking facility at Amsterdam senior center

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara announcing much-needed funding for a senior center in Amsterdam. At Horace Inman Senior Center's annual Rockin’ With Santa dinner dance, Santabarbara presented the center with a $125,000 check for improvements. “I'm very pleased to say that one of them, one of...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Halloween weekend enforcement tickets more than 11,000, 189 for impaired driving

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This year's Halloween weekend saw as many as 189 people arrested for impaired driving across the state and more than 11,000 tickets were given overall. The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee worked to keep New Yorkers safe with an enforcement campaign that targeted speeding and...
WRGB

Traffic stop leads to illegal weapon charge for Albany man

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man has been arrested on a weapons charge. According to the Albany County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a black Volkswagon in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street in the City of Albany back on November 6th. 28-year-old Laffette A. Ilarraza was...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Auto Show brings vehicles old and new to MVP Arena

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — For all you car lovers out there-- the Albany Auto Show is in full force this weekend at the MVP Arena!. There are more than 125 cars on display that range from your typical gas car to electric and even hybrid ones. And back by...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Guptill's Ice Cream dishes out last cones of 2022

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A solemn farewell for the season Sunday. Guptill's iconic ice cream stand in Cohoes hosted its closing day as winter looms near. Many people lined up to get their last licks in, before they had to say goodbye until springtime next year. They have been...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Lights: Playoffs Round One Highlights

Albany, NY (WRGB) — It's crazy to believe it, but the playoffs are here. It's do or die time for High School Football teams from all around the Capital Region. Find out below who stamped their ticket into the Sectional Super Bowls. SARATOGA SPRINGS @ CBA ALBANY (CLASS AA)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy