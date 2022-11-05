Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Hampton man arrested after shooting in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested for a shooting in Newport News that left a man seriously hurt last Friday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of 24th Street at around 10:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man with what they considered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Grand jury indicts two brothers over Virginia Beach traffic shootout
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A grand jury indicted two brothers accused of a traffic shootout earlier this year in Virginia Beach. Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan were arrested and charged for a June 27 shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard. An innocent bystander was shot but is expected to be OK.
Virginia Beach police locate woman reported missing safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Police announced on Monday morning that Smith had been located safely. Police were seeking help in the search for a missing woman, who was last seen Sunday morning. According the Virginia Beach Police Department, Casey Smith, 49, had not been spotted since 10 a.m....
One person seriously hurt after shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is seriously hurt, after a shooting on Staghorn Drive in Virginia Beach on Saturday night. The call came in to first responders at approximately 6 p.m. A tweet from the police department informed the public to avoid the area. For hours, detectives on...
Man dies after shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to the department, police officers went to the 3500 block of North Military Highway, around 2 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to Sentara...
Police: 1 dead in shooting on Kincaid Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Saturday night. The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Kincaid Avenue, which is near the intersection of Azalea Garden Road and E. Princess Anne Road. According to police, someone called 911 shortly before 6:45 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies in Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Virginia Beach Saturday evening, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. VBPD tweeted just before 7 p.m. Saturday to say the department was working a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of South Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Thursday at 6: 'HBCyoU Dolls' are creating a path of possibilities in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of dolls is catching people’s attention at nearby stores and they’re meant to represent people right here in Hampton Roads. They’re called “HBC-YOU DOLLS” to depict Historically Black Colleges and Universities and everyone who attended. The dolls come...
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive. HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard...
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
UPDATE: 12-year-old missing out of Portsmouth located and is safe
NORFOLK, Va. — A missing 12-year-old named Jah-Que Newsome who the Portsmouth Police Department said was missing Saturday, has been located and is safe. In a Tweet, PPD said the boy had last been seen Friday around 4 p.m. near the 2600 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. PPD said he...
Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee moves closer to creating permanent memorial
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. On Thursday night, the committee...
Election Offices across region overcome poll worker shortages for Midterms
SUFFOLK, Va. — Behind every Election Day is a group of workers who prepare and maintain polling locations. “We send out all of the voting machines to the 100 precincts in the city of Virginia Beach,” said Jeffrey Marks, the chairman of the Virginia Beach Electoral Board. Marks...
Virginia Beach police search for missing teen thought to be driving to New York
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old boy who may be driving to New York. Thursday, the department said Jason Dubois, Jr. was last seen at 11 p.m. on Nov. 2 (Wednesday night). A police spokesperson said he's likely driving a car, but they only suspected he was going to New York -- that's not for sure.
Scotty Quixx files $2M lawsuit, claims Norfolk 'unjustified' in pulling nightclub permit
NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of nightclub Scotty Quixx are suing the city of Norfolk, asking a judge to reverse the city's decision to take away the business' entertainment permit. Scotty Quixx initially went up for a permit revocation hearing in September, after Norfolk's city manager said the council...
Norfolk School Board takes small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday night, the Norfolk School Board took a small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School. The architecture firm involved in giving the school an upgrade recommended approving a plan that will mean tearing down the original building. However, no final decision has been made yet.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0