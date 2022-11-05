Read full article on original website
Sundown Lightfoot
2d ago
Residents of Alabama complain about the lack of a state lottery but refuse to support a candidate for governor that will push for one. I voted for the lottery back in 1999 under the Don Seigleman administration. I voted for Ron Sparks over Robert " The Luv Guv " Bentley. How did that Bentley fiasco work out? I voted for Maddox over Ivey. All Ivey is good for is showing up for photo opportunities.
Reply(4)
14
Jennifer Hatcher
2d ago
Our lawmakers are taking too much money from the Poarch Creek Indians to keep it out of Alabama.
Reply(2)
9
Marko Polo
1d ago
yes the people should vote on a lottery and not the representatives we are adults and they should stop treating us like kids and stop tells us what we need and don't need, we elected you to our business and not treat us like children
Reply
3
