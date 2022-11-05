Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Boxing Scene
Shinard Bunch vs. Hank Lundy Set For December 9 in Newton Township, Pennsylvania
On Friday, December 9, promoter Nedal Abuhumoud of Nedal’s Promotions, in association with Paco Presents and Sampson Boxing, will proudly present “Friday Night Fights,” a stacked nine-fight night of world-class professional boxing at the Newtown A.C. in Newton Township, Pennsylvania. In the night’s main event, super lightweight...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez - CompuBox Punch Stats
Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA "super" belt at light heavyweight against mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez, who lost for the first time in 45 pro fights thanks to his superb ring generalship and masterful defensive skills. Ramirez successfully forced a fast pace by averaging 73.2 punches per round to Bivol's 53.6,...
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Dmitry Bivol defends his WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA). (photos by Mark Robinson) Bivol is coming off a...
Boxing Scene
Kent Cruz, Enriko Gogokhia Fight To Another 8-Round Draw On Morrell-Yerbossynuly Card
MINNEAPOLIS – Eight more rounds weren’t enough for Kent Cruz and Enriko Gogokhia to separate themselves from one another Saturday night. For the second time in nine months, the junior welterweights fought to an eight-round draw. Their first fight ended in an eight-round split draw February 5, but their rematch resulted in a majority draw because judges Scott Erickson (76-76) and Don Trella (76-76) scored the action even.
natureworldnews.com
Scottish Couple Flees from their Florida Home After Seeing Alligators and Sharks on Streets
A Scottish couple fled their home in Florida with their children after seeing alligators and sharks swarming the streets when Hurricane Ian ravaged the state in late September. The said family reportedly lost their new and uninsured house when the Category 4 storm brought strong winds and severe flooding due...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Spring Hill, FL
Spring Hill might be a small community, but this census-designated area in Hernando County, Florida, is a charming travel destination. It's best known for its underwater theater, wherein divers dressed as mermaids mesmerize kids of all ages. However, there is more to Spring Hill than its main attractions. This place...
Boxing Scene
Rakhimov Gets Off The Floor To Stop Zelfa Barrett in Ninth For IBF Title
Shavkat Rakhimov made it count the second time around. An historic win was produced by Tajikistan’s Rakhimov, who claimed the IBF junior lightweight title on his second try in a ninth-round knockout of Zelfa Barrett. Rakhimov was dropped in round three but rallied back to twice floor Barrett in forcing the stoppage at 2:35 of round nine Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: I Respect Canelo's Decision, But The Best Fights Are When Mexicans Fight
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is a former 168-pound WBO champion who’s been fighting at 175 pounds ever since April 2019, putting together wins against the likes of Yunieski Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera, among others. The 31-year-old Ramirez's power has carried up to light heavyweight, as all five...
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Anxious For Return: "I'm Hungrier Than Ever"
Mario Barrios appeared dumbfounded when he was initially informed that Gervonta Davis was interested in facing him. Though he respected his all-around skills, Davis had yet to compete at 140-pounds. Still, regardless of his ambitions, Barrios openly accepted the Baltimore native’s challenge. The two would officially throw down on...
Boxing Scene
Savannah Marshall: Shields Knows Fight Was Close, Many People Want To Watch It Again
Former middleweight champion Savannah Marshall would love the opportunity to have a rematch with her career rival, Claressa Shields. Last month in London, Shields handed Marshall her first career defeat. Shields boxed and fought her way to a ten round unanimous decision to become the undisputed champion at middleweight for the second time.
Boxing Scene
Bivol Says He Tried to Be 'Close' to Ramirez the Entire Fight, Wanted Him to Gas Out
Dmitry Bivol surprised some observers with an uncharacteristic tweak to his fighting style against Gilberto Ramirez Saturday night. In front of a reportedly sold-out audience in Abu Dhabi, Russia’s Bivol successfully defended his WBA belt over the Mexican contender with a sound unanimous decision. The normally fleet-footed Bivol, however,...
Boxing Scene
Fiodor Czerkaszyn Pounds Nathaniel Gallimore Over Ten For Unanimous Decision
MINNEAPOLIS – Fiodor Czerkaszyn was more than ready for his step up in competition Saturday night at The Armory. The Ukrainian-born Polish middleweight showed some skill, particularly when he fought at a distance, out-worked veteran Nathaniel Gallimore and won his debut on American television by unanimous decision. Czerkaszyn impressed judges Mark Calo-oy (99-91), Mike Fitzgerald (100-90) and Patrick Morley (97-93) enough to win by large margins on each of their scorecards.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards: Julio Cesar Martinez Has Avoided Me Like The Plague
Sunny Edwards insists Julio Cesar Martinez deserved to be stripped of his WBC title, because the British fighter says Martinez walked away from their unification fight. Edwards and Martinez were deep into negotiations to stage a unification showdown in Mexico last month, for the IBF and WBC world flyweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Julian Williams Batters Rolando Mansilla, Easily Wins 8-Round Unanimous Decision
MINNEAPOLIS – Julian Williams got in much-needed rounds Saturday night and successfully launched his comeback from back-to-back losses. The former IBF/IBO/WBA 154-pound champion got into a rhythm offensively during the middle rounds against Rolando Mansilla, hammered away at the rugged Argentinean’s body and won their eight-round middleweight match by unanimous decision on the David Morrell Jr.-Aidos Yerbossynuly undercard at The Armory. Judges Brian Cosgrove (79-72), John Mariano (79-72) and Gary Ritter (80-71) all scored the action for Williams by wide distances.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Peter Kadiru Shocked in One, Kiko Martinez News, More
Universum had a full house (12,000 spectators) at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen last night (Nov 5) but unfortunately most came to watch two fights between famous influencers and Youtubers. In real boxing, heavyweights Zhan Khossobutskiy (19-0) and Mourad Aliev (6-0) both won easily against overmatched opponents. Khossobutskiy stopped...
Boxing Scene
Louie Lopez vs. Adrian Gutierrez Tops Thompson Boxing Card on November 18
Welterweight rising prospect and local fan favorite Louie Lopez (12-1-1, 4 KOs), of Corona, Ca, faces yet another undefeated fighter as he takes on Adrian Gutierrez (12-0-1, 6 KOs) of Chula Vista, Ca. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s "Path to Glory" card.
