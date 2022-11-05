Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Female-run organization awards $500,000 in grants to nonprofits
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Impact100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. awarded $500,000 worth of grants to five nonprofits Sunday afternoon. Each nonprofit received $100,000. The 500+ member organization is devoted to improving nonprofits in Okaloosa and Walton County. “Our effort is we want to support them,” said Marty Broderick, Grant...
WJHG-TV
21st Annual Project 25 Car Show
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25. For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to...
WJHG-TV
CareerSource Gulf Coast hosts annual board meeting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast is celebrating 26 years of service and success with its annual board meeting. Workforce professionals, board members, local education leaders and several commissioners gathered for a luncheon at Gulf Coast State College Friday. The ceremony highlighted the success stories of clients who with the help of the program were able to overcome obstacles and have new beginnings.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Council on Aging rings in cheer early with Fall Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging held its yearly Fall Festival on Frankford Avenue on Saturday. “For one thing, it brings the people together,” said Lorine Jenkins, an attendee. “It’s good for the community, and it benefits the community.”. It’s meant to...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Panama City, FL
Panama City is located within the county seat of Bay County, Florida. This city is the port of entry on St. Andrew Bay. It got its name from developer George W. West after Panama City in Panama in 1909. As of the 2010 census, this city's population was 35,392. Panama...
WJHG-TV
Local business leaders get active shooter training
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We see it all too often lately across the country, an active shooter situation. Friday, local business leaders learned what to do if the worst happens. Bay County Chamber of Commerce members had a different kind of First Friday meeting. But one they say is important....
mypcblife.com
Ways to Show your Thanks this Season
It’s that time of year again: while friends and family farther north shiver their way into winter, you wake up to another beautiful 80 degree day at the beach. You’re lying there, thanking your lucky stars you live in such an amazing spot and staring absentmindedly at a cloudless blue sky when suddenly you realize: Thanksgiving is three weeks away! Once you’ve come to terms with the start of another holiday season and between the hustle of turkey prep, travel planning, and cranberry crushing, why not leave some time to properly show your gratitude by giving back? Our community might be small, but it’s also mighty, and it’s all due to people like you. Your willingness to step up and contribute makes our beach-side city the special place that it is. With the spirit of giving back in mind, together with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce we’ve compiled a short list of local organizations working double-time during the holiday season (and many of them year-round) to make sure everyone has food on the table, clothes on their back, toys under the tree, and the volunteers they need to do all the rest. Studies show that giving is good for your mental health so consider some of the following options this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to show your community (and yourself) some love.
WJHG-TV
Volunteers offer assistance during Ironman Florida race
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers flooded Panama City Beach Saturday to lend a helping hand during the 24th Annual Ironman Florida race. The first thought that comes to the mind of many when discussing the triathlon is the amazing competitors, but without the people behind the scenes, the event would not flow as smoothly.
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army helps combat thrift demand in Panama City with new store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army is opening a second thrift store location in Panama City. Apparently, there is a high thrift demand in our area. The new store will be located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd street. The charity’s other location is on 15th...
Bay Co. giving ReHouse Bay funding at higher rate than years prior
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is close to giving out all funding from its Rehouse Bay Program. Meanwhile, Panama City is just over halfway through its allocation of money. Close to a year after taking over more than $28 million from a $36 million pot split with Panama City, Bay County has used […]
WJHG-TV
PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost. PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.
WJHG-TV
Businesses concerned over ongoing roundabout construction off Hwy. 79, Front Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Construction, where Highway 79 meets Front Beah Road, seems like a never-ending project to business owners along the route. “It is so hard not just for them to get to me it is hard for me to be here every day just to witness this,” Owner of West Beach Mail, Christy Westbrook, said.
59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
WJHG-TV
Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
WJHG-TV
Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility. Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa County interested in revamping Fairgrounds property, making it an event venue for locals
On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a public workshop to discuss the future of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds property on Lewis Turner Blvd. The 40-acre property was originally purchased by the City of Fort Walton Beach for around $4 million. Years later, the city...
New food truck court opens at Fort Walton Beach Landing Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown. Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL […]
WJHG-TV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash off County Road 2301 and Kiser Street Friday evening. Troopers said that a 75-year-old man driving an SUV had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 2301 and...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
mypcblife.com
PCB Eyes Major Park Expansion
After several years of initial planning, Panama City Beach is setting the stage for a significant expansion of sports facilities and entertainment sites at its two public parks on the US 98 corridor. While the master plan for Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park is still under formulation, City...
