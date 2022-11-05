ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Female-run organization awards $500,000 in grants to nonprofits

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Impact100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. awarded $500,000 worth of grants to five nonprofits Sunday afternoon. Each nonprofit received $100,000. The 500+ member organization is devoted to improving nonprofits in Okaloosa and Walton County. “Our effort is we want to support them,” said Marty Broderick, Grant...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

21st Annual Project 25 Car Show

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For 42 years, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has helped make sure kids in the community get all their Christmas wishes through Project 25. For more than 20 years Project 25 has partnered with the American Muscle Car Club to raise money to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

CareerSource Gulf Coast hosts annual board meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast is celebrating 26 years of service and success with its annual board meeting. Workforce professionals, board members, local education leaders and several commissioners gathered for a luncheon at Gulf Coast State College Friday. The ceremony highlighted the success stories of clients who with the help of the program were able to overcome obstacles and have new beginnings.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Council on Aging rings in cheer early with Fall Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Council on Aging held its yearly Fall Festival on Frankford Avenue on Saturday. “For one thing, it brings the people together,” said Lorine Jenkins, an attendee. “It’s good for the community, and it benefits the community.”. It’s meant to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Panama City, FL

Panama City is located within the county seat of Bay County, Florida. This city is the port of entry on St. Andrew Bay. It got its name from developer George W. West after Panama City in Panama in 1909. As of the 2010 census, this city's population was 35,392. Panama...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local business leaders get active shooter training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -We see it all too often lately across the country, an active shooter situation. Friday, local business leaders learned what to do if the worst happens. Bay County Chamber of Commerce members had a different kind of First Friday meeting. But one they say is important....
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

Ways to Show your Thanks this Season

It’s that time of year again: while friends and family farther north shiver their way into winter, you wake up to another beautiful 80 degree day at the beach. You’re lying there, thanking your lucky stars you live in such an amazing spot and staring absentmindedly at a cloudless blue sky when suddenly you realize: Thanksgiving is three weeks away! Once you’ve come to terms with the start of another holiday season and between the hustle of turkey prep, travel planning, and cranberry crushing, why not leave some time to properly show your gratitude by giving back? Our community might be small, but it’s also mighty, and it’s all due to people like you. Your willingness to step up and contribute makes our beach-side city the special place that it is. With the spirit of giving back in mind, together with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce we’ve compiled a short list of local organizations working double-time during the holiday season (and many of them year-round) to make sure everyone has food on the table, clothes on their back, toys under the tree, and the volunteers they need to do all the rest. Studies show that giving is good for your mental health so consider some of the following options this holiday season if you’re looking for a way to show your community (and yourself) some love.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Volunteers offer assistance during Ironman Florida race

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers flooded Panama City Beach Saturday to lend a helping hand during the 24th Annual Ironman Florida race. The first thought that comes to the mind of many when discussing the triathlon is the amazing competitors, but without the people behind the scenes, the event would not flow as smoothly.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

PanCare providing free medical and dental care for veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Stand up for Veterans 2022 is an initiative that provides veterans with medical and dental services at no cost. PanCare health in Panama City spent Friday giving dental care to local veterans in need. Michelle Moffa is a dentist at PanCare, who is also a veteran.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

59th Annual Seafood Festival in Apalachicola was a success

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands gathered in downtown Apalachicola Friday and Saturday for Franklin County’s biggest event of the year. Returning for its 59th year, the Apalachicola Seafood Festival activities began on Friday and lasted through Saturday night. Saturday morning began with a parade down U.S. 98. For Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith, the parade […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast State College is looking a little Bizarre

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend Gulf Coast State College invites you out to help a good cause. The Bizarre Bazaar is a huge yard sale put on by the school to support the GCSC Commodore Cupboard. Originally known as Michael’s Pantry, the Commodore Cupboard serves as a refuge...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton Correctional Institution still looking for new hires after pay increase

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many employers nationwide are still struggling to find workers, including the Walton Correctional Facility. Staff shortages are still an issue in correctional facilities across the country. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there is a shortage of correctional staff nationwide. The bureau predicts the number of correctional officers will decrease 42% by 2031, despite the constant demand for staff in that field.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fatal motorcycle crash in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash off County Road 2301 and Kiser Street Friday evening. Troopers said that a 75-year-old man driving an SUV had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 2301 and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pedestrian deaths are up across the State of Florida and Bay County is no different. But many would agree, it feels like there are constantly new projects underway to make our area a more walkable destination. While new crosswalks and brighter lights do improve pedestrian...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypcblife.com

PCB Eyes Major Park Expansion

After several years of initial planning, Panama City Beach is setting the stage for a significant expansion of sports facilities and entertainment sites at its two public parks on the US 98 corridor. While the master plan for Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park is still under formulation, City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

