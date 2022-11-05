Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Sabres got too far behind Carolina, couldn't recover
The Buffalo Sabres got off to a nice start in Carolina on Friday, but after taking a 2-1 lead, they seemed to lose some focus against the Hurricanes. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
SFGate
Florida St. 113, Bethune-Cookman 50
BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.389, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Wilson 2-3, Tucker 1-3, Dunn 1-4, Beacham 0-3, Dorsey 0-1, McCollough 0-2, White 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Beacham 1, Dunn 1) Turnovers: 22 (Woods 5, Wilson 4, Beacham 3, Edwards 3, White...
SFGate
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 79, BRESCIA 52
Percentages: FG .339, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Brown 2-4, Ta.Smith 1-8, Clayton 0-1, Mathis 0-1, Saenz 0-1, Graves 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Saenz). Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 5, Graves 3, Caswell 2, Mathis 2, Brown, Clayton, Saenz). Steals: 9 (Burzawa 2, Johnson 2,...
Florida's east coast is under a hurricane watch as the state grapples with Hurricane Ian's devastation
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to keep strengthening and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it approaches Florida's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Monday morning.
Comments / 0