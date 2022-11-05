Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
ambcrypto.com
Unraveling Solana’s [SOL] rebounding chances from this support zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana approached its high liquidity zone near its Point of Control. Can it inflict a rebound?. The altcoin saw a downtrend in its funding rates. An impressive streak of...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
daystech.org
Dogelon Mars (ELON) Price Analysis & Prediction (Nov 6th) – ELON Halts Bullish Rally As Dogecoin’s Volatility Drops
Dogelon Mars – ELON continued to point out a whole lot of weak point after failing to increase bullish actions above the $0.0000006 stage. Due to a collection of worth rejections, the meme coin is now buying and selling across the $0.000043 essential assist because it prepares for a recent lower.
cryptopotato.com
Solana Jumps to 2-Month High After Google Runs a Validator Node (Weekend Watch)
The Google news from yesterday pushed Solana to a multi-month high. Despite getting stopped at $21,500 and retracing by a few hundred dollars, bitcoin has still managed to stay above $21,000. Most altcoins are calmer today on a daily scale, while Solana jumped to a two-month high at almost $40.
invezz.com
SOL price forecast after Google Cloud becomes validator and Circle adds support
USD Coin (USDC/USD) issuer Circle announced that it will launch Euro Coin (EUROC) and cross-chain transfer protocol on Solana in the first half of 2023. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today. Solana is essentially a decentralized blockchain that is built to...
NEWSBTC
4 Bear Market Winners, Sure to Thrive in a Bull Market
Bear markets can completely wilt what could previously be described as a thriving project. Bear markets can also instigate bull market winners, and there have been some stand-out performances so far in this crypto bear market. This article will take a look at 4 projects showing strength in this bear market.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
NEWSBTC
Best No Verification Casinos – No KYC Online Casino Guide
A no ID verification casino is the best choice for players looking to register, deposit, and cash out their winnings without going through the cumbersome KYC procedure. Apart from offering a convenient and thrilling gambling experience, they provide fast payouts. If you aim to sign up at one of the...
