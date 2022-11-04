Read full article on original website
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Officials: Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife after her remains were found in a burn pile on his property, officials say. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, after a few days...
Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'
John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
Delivery driver charged with killing woman pleads guilty
A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.Angelo Colon-Ortiz had originally pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, whose body was found Aug. 7, 2016, in a wooded area about a half-mile from her mother’s house in the small town of Princeton, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston.Under an agreement that also included a guilty plea to a charge of unarmed robbery, the 36-year-old Colon-Ortiz...
KTLO
Homeless man pleads guilty to stealing from person who took him in.
A man who had been given a place to live by an elderly homeowner pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday to stealing from the person who gave him shelter. When asked if he was guilty of the offense charged, 32-two-year-old Dalton Carlsen replied “100 percent guilty.”. He...
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
Billionaire film producer robbed of $11 million by a Georgia inmate from inside a maximum security prison
The inmate convinced Charles Schwab customer service that he was the media mogul from behind bars.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student
A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.The pair then met in person in 2019 in...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
MN Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder “Thought I Was Burning A Witch”
Wow, nothing seems to go together better than meth and bad decisions. This woman found out the hard way and will likely spend a good portion of the rest of her life behind bars. I'm not sure where Ball Club, Minnesota is, in fact I'd never heard of it before...
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
A New York Handyman Was Upset With His Lover. He Then Stabbed Her More Than 50 Times And Stuffed The Remains In A Bag.
A New York man pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death and stuffing her body into a hockey bag, Radar has learned.David Bonola, 44, submitted the guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2 in connection to the death of Orsolya Gaal."This heinous killing devastated an entire family, left two boys without a mother, and horrified the surrounding community," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "I want to thank my prosecutors for their exhaustive efforts in securing this plea. In pleading guilty, the defendant has accepted responsibility and is being held fully accountable for his criminal actions. We express...
Handyman David Bonola who stabbed estranged lover Orsolya Gaal 55 times and hid body in a duffel bag pleads guilty
A HANDYMAN who fatally stabbed his estranged lover over 55 times and stuffed her body in her son's duffel bag has pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter. David Bonola, 44, appeared in a Queens courtroom on Wednesday and confessed to killing Orsolya Gaal, 51, as part of a plea deal. Bonola...
Texas man reportedly shoots, kills man who assaulted his mother
Man Fatally Shoots Wife in Front of Crying Daughter: Police
Oscar Edmundo Marin Martinez, 42, has been charged with murder.
'That's not my dad!': Bodycam footage shows carjacker who stole an SUV with two children, 4 and 8, inside being arrested by cops in Florida after telling officers he was afraid they would 'punch' him
Police bodycam footage captured the moment the Florida driver of a white pickup truck was arrested and placed into handcuffs having stolen the vehicle with two children aged four and eight, still seated inside. Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez of the Hillsborough County Sheriff was flagged down at around 6:45pm on...
Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
Man shot by roommate walks to neighbors for help, dies from wounds
Sunday morning, Bowling Green police responded to the 3000 block of Spring Hollow after Adrian J. Starks walked to a neighbor's apartment to inform them he'd been shot. He was in critical condition.
Florida Man Convicted of Murder After He Claimed Ex-Girlfriend Shot Herself in Head During Struggle
A Florida man was convicted on Thursday of murdering his ex-girlfriend. Chad Olan Absher, 37, testified it was Christina Ashlee Rucker, 30, who shot and injured her sister Lisa Danielle Rucker and then killed herself by accident. However, the jury ultimately agreed with testimony from survivor Lisa and the slain woman’s young son that Absher was the aggressor.
