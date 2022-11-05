One last record is on the way from Kid Cudi under his current recording contract with Republic Records, the label behind his last six studio albums. But where he goes or what he decides to do with his career following that release is still up in the air. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” the rapper tweeted. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cudi hinted that his musical journey as Kid Cudi would likely...

9 MINUTES AGO