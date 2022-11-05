Read full article on original website
Related
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Sasheer Zamata Added To ‘WandaVision’ Marvel Spinoff For Disney+
EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alumna Sasheer Zamata has been cast in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spinoff series for Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Zamata is said to be playing a recurring role in the series, joining lead Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as WandaVision bad gal Agatha Harkness, male lead Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, who is believed to be playing a villainous role, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia who I hear are playing witches. In addition to Hahn, Emma Caulfield Ford also is expected to reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision. Additionally, I hear Eric André recently booked an episode of the show. A...
Kid Cudi Confirms ‘1 More Album’ While Hinting at Retirement: ‘Not Sure What Ima Do After That’
One last record is on the way from Kid Cudi under his current recording contract with Republic Records, the label behind his last six studio albums. But where he goes or what he decides to do with his career following that release is still up in the air. “Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” the rapper tweeted. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Cudi hinted that his musical journey as Kid Cudi would likely...
Comments / 0