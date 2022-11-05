An antisemitic slur was carved into the side of a car at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to Stow police. Police said officers were called to a home on North Shore Drive for the report around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. There they found the slur carved into the side of one of two cars. Both vehicles also had their tires slashed, and there were what police described as fresh burn marks on part of the home.

