FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
NECN
2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed
Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
NECN
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, Mass.
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Man, 38, Killed in Taunton Shooting
A Massachusetts man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Taunton, officials said. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Taunton police officers responded to a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. for a reported shooting at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets and found Ross Copeland bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.
NECN
Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
Billerica man, 22, killed in motorcycle crash in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A 22-year-old Billerica man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name was not released on Sunday, pending the notification of next of kin. At about 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection with...
NECN
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
NECN
Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing
A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police officers responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries. There was no update on his condition later Sunday night.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH
A wrong-way driver caused a major 4-vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Sunday night. State police said they received multiple reports shortly after 8:30 p.m. of a car driving the wrong way on the highway. Initial reports indicated that the vehicle entered the highway going the wrong way from the Circumreferential Highway and then continued traveling north in the southbound lane.
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
NECN
Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester
Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
NECN
Driver Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash Overnight in Manchester, NH
The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire. Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. When they arrived, they determined that the tractor-trailer unit had been driving south on Brown Avenue when it left the road and collided with a tree.
NECN
Fall River Police Officer Hit by ATV Whose Driver Is Being Sought, State Police Say
An officer with the Fall River Police Department was hit by an ATV that fled Friday night, Massachusetts State Police said, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police in Fall River said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The department did not say what type of vehicle was involved, but said its driver fled immediately after hitting the officer.
NECN
Cambridge Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Convenience Store Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police say the suspect showed a knife while demanding money from the register at a store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.
NECN
Antisemitic Slur Carved Into Side of Car in Stow
An antisemitic slur was carved into the side of a car at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to Stow police. Police said officers were called to a home on North Shore Drive for the report around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. There they found the slur carved into the side of one of two cars. Both vehicles also had their tires slashed, and there were what police described as fresh burn marks on part of the home.
whdh.com
Serious crash in Auburn sends two to the hospital
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a serious car crash in Auburn, according to officials. Police said a driver went the wrong way on Exit 13 near I-290 West, causing the crash. There is no word on the condition of the two...
NECN
State Trooper Injured in I-93 Crash in Randolph, Temporarily Closing Part of Highway
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Randolph. According to state police, the trooper was conscious and alert following the crash on I-93 north between Routes 28 and 24. The trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center.
NECN
6 Shot, 1 Fatally During ‘Terrible Evening' of Violence in Boston
Six people were shot in three separate shootings around the city Sunday night, all within an hour-long period, according to police. One of the shooting victims has died. Law enforcement officials pleaded with the public for their support, as police investigations get underway to look into these latest acts of violence to impact Boston's neighborhoods.
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
NECN
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Boston's South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Street. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according...
