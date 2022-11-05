Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
Lakers fans were pissed as they saw their 2-game winning run come to an end against the Utah Jazz.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."
Paul Pierce flames Kawhi Leonard for missing so many games.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
Kyrie Irving had a simple response when asked about the Michael Jordan-LeBron James comparison in 2018.
Anthony Davis Says He Will Demand That The Lakers Make Him The Focal Point Of Their Offense
Anthony Davis says he plans to start demanding the ball a lot more as he looks to be more aggressive on the court.
Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James
Magic Johnson says he wishes he had picked up the phone and called LeBron James back in 2019. The post Magic Johnson Insists 1 of His Biggest Regrets Is Failing to Make a Phone Call to LeBron James appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steve Kerr has concerning comments about Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson fantasy basketball owners may want to look away this week. The Golden State Warriors star Thompson did not play during Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the latter end of a back-to-back set. It was Thompson’s second time of the young NBA season sitting out a game.
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
Jalen Rose apologized after asking for the name of the woman involved with Ime Udoka to be released.
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
The Lakers are the only team interested in Kyrie Irving
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Why are Cleveland Cavaliers 7-1 and a legitimate contender? An unseen moment in Detroit shows it
DETROIT -- At one point in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand and the Cleveland Cavaliers headed for a seventh straight win, coach J.B. Bickerstaff had a conversation with Kevin Love. The 14-year veteran -- who teammates affectionately call “Grandpa Kev,” with gray hairs that have overtaken...
Lakers News: Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss
L.A. fans were apparently picking up what the Lakers owner was putting down.
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
According to TMZ, former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested for an altercation that took place at a McDonald's in Chicago.
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
ESPN
Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
Richard Jefferson admits 2016-17 Cavs didn’t try during regular season because they were on ‘some bulls–t’
Former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson says that the team didn’t put out total effort during the 2016-17 regular season. During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast, Jefferson spoke (at the 45:13 mark) about the difficulty of winning during the regular season, noting unexplained issues involving the 2016-17 Cavaliers.
ESPN
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102
LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
