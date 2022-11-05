ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant trade: 4 teams that must go all in on blockbuster deal after Kyrie Irving’s suspension

As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to rebuild their roster, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant may appear on the trading block once again. Keep in mind that the Brooklyn Nets are in shambles. They simply haven’t looked good on the court, and they’ve been an even more comedic circus of blunders off the court. Kevin Durant won’t say it, but he’d be better off out. Here we will look at the four teams that must go all in on a blockbuster Kevin Durant trade after Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors

In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
BOSTON, MA
Cavaliers Nation

Richard Jefferson admits 2016-17 Cavs didn’t try during regular season because they were on ‘some bulls–t’

Former Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson says that the team didn’t put out total effort during the 2016-17 regular season. During a recent episode of the “Road Trippin'” podcast, Jefferson spoke (at the 45:13 mark) about the difficulty of winning during the regular season, noting unexplained issues involving the 2016-17 Cavaliers.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
BOSTON, MA

