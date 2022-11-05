Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022: Key races to watch in Minnesota and beyond
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the balance of power in Minnesota's Legislature and the U.S. Congress will hinge on the results. In Minnesota, all eyes are on the governor's race with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz facing off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen. But there...
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
With Election Day encroaching, where do Minnesota's major races stand?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is Election Day, and there have been some last-minute endorsements. This week, former President Barack Obama endorsed Gov. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for attorney general. Last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Scott Jensen for governor and Kim Crockett for secretary of state. In tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the state of the races.It's almost here, and a lot of voters have said they are ready for the election and all of those ads to be over. Check out WCCO's 2022 Election GuideMany of the races are very close, according to polls. The final...
Justice Department to monitor poll locations in MN and WI
MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
fox9.com
Tuesday's election: Could Minnesota see its first split statewide results since 2006?
(FOX 9) - A one-party sweep of Minnesota's statewide races has been the norm since the mid-2000s, but a split result in Tuesday's election looks not only possible, but likely. DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Secretary of State Steve Simon held leads on their respective Republican challengers, Scott Jensen and Kim Crockett, according to polling conducted in October by MinnPost/Embold Research and KSTP/SurveyUSA. But Republicans Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson were tied with or leading the Democratic incumbents in the attorney general and auditor races.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
fox9.com
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
mprnews.org
Election deniers in Minnesota are training some election judges
The email from the head of the “Olmsted County Election Integrity” group inviting Jim Anderson to an online training session for election judges looked official. Anderson had served as a judge before, and the email seemed like part of the normal process to prepare him for the 2022 election.
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
mprnews.org
A redder Range could determine the makeup of Minnesota's Legislature
Last week, one of the largest solar manufacturing plants in the country celebrated a major expansion — not in California, or Texas but on Minnesota’s Iron Range. DFL U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were there to celebrate. So was local DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard, who reminded the crowd that the solar plant is built on the old tailings of an iron ore mine and very near to what could be a new wave of mining in the region.
Walz, Jensen rally at Minnesota Capitol to promote turnout
ST PAUL, Minn — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day. Both campaigns brought in the chairs of their national parties — Ronna McDaniel of the Republican National Committee...
Steve Simon vs Kim Crockett in secretary of state race
MINNEAPOLIS — The outcome of the 2020 election looms large in the current race for Minnesota Secretary of State. Two-term incumbent Democrat Steve Simon says he's proud of how the state's election workers and voters pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to lead the nation in turnout for the third time in a row.
In battle for U.S. Senate, Wisconsin emerges as key race
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — With Republicans needing to flip just one seat next week to take control of the U.S. Senate, a close battle in Wisconsin between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) has emerged as one of the nation's key races. A new...
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Tomorrow Morning
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidate state Rep. Jen Schultz
As we head closer to Election Day, WDIO News is giving candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to...
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
fox9.com
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
