Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
The Rock and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Red One First Look Revealed by Prime Video
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Chris Evans are teaming up for a new Christmas movie at Prime Video. Before transitioning to acting full-time, Johnson made a name for himself in the squared circle as a WWE Superstar. Since then, he's headlined several big box-office films, such as the recent DC movie Black Adam. Chris Evans is no stranger to comic book films, first appearing as the Human Torch Johnny Storm in 20th Century Fox's Fantastic Four franchises, and later as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two actors will combine their star power for the Christmas-themed original movie Red One, and Prime Video has unwrapped the first look.
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Gears of War Live-Action Movie, Adult Animated Series Coming to Netflix
November 7th marks the 16th anniversary of the original Gears of War, and Netflix celebrated the occasion with a major announcement: the streaming giant is currently working on multiple adaptations of the Xbox series. A live-action film is currently in development, which will be followed by an adult animated series. Netflix will be working closely with The Coalition on both of these projects, which is a good sign that they will be faithful to the source material. Unfortunately, no details have been revealed about a potential release window, or who will be cast in either of these projects!
Black Adam Hits Major Box Office Milestone
Black Adam is continuing its box office run, winning the box office for the third straight weekend. The Dwayne Johnson vehicle ended up grossing $18.5 million in domestic box office receipts, doubling the haul of second-place finisher One Piece Film: Red, which grossed $9.5 million. With its latest weekend now in the books, Black Adam has crossed the $300 million mark worldwide, settling in with a global total of $319.7 million as of Sunday.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Magically Summons Aquarius
Fairy Tail is gearing up to return to the world of an anime with an official adaptation for its sequel series, and one awesome cosplay is gearing up for this new series by magically summoning Aquarius to life! As the main hero of the series, Lucy Heartfilia ended up taking on all sorts of tough opponents and major fights over the course of her adventures together with Natsu Dragneel and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild. Lucy was able to keep up with these challenges thanks to the help of her various Spirits that all had distinct personalities and approached their time with Lucy in different ways.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Westworld Star Wants to Play a Live-Action Disney Villain
An ever-growing number of classic Disney movies are getting remade and rebooted, allowing an entirely new generation to fall in love with their stories. Many of these reboots are being translated from animation into live-action, paving the way for some fan-favorite actors to step into the iconic roles. Evan Rachel Wood, whose filmography includes WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story and the recently-concluded Westworld, recently revealed that she wants to add her name to that roster. In a recent interview with /Film, Wood addressed whether or not she would want to play another villain after WEIRD — and specifically cited that she'd love to play a Disney villain.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Says Namor Was Always Planned as the Antagonist
The fact that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exists at all is something of a moviemaking miracle. Not only did the film have the tall task of living up to the expectations set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, but it also had to deal with the sudden and tragic loss of its leading star, Chadwick Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler, who was a close friend of Boseman's, opted to come back and tell a story that would honor the late icon, while also moving the journey of Wakanda forward. That obviously meant making a ton of changes to the sequel's original concept, which was meant to feature Boseman's T'Challa front and center.
Cecily Strong Stuns Saturday Night Live Fans With "Unhinged" Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live continues to churn out new episodes for Season 48, and the regular occurrence of Weekend Update remains the most consistent segment on the sketch comedy show. The latest episode featuring host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy was no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their brand of humor skewering the latest headlines in the news. But it was fan-favorite cast member Cecily Strong who stole the show this week with her desperate plea ahead of the midterm elections in the United States. The show started out slamming Elon Musk's antics after purchasing Twitter, as well as a joke about NASA's photo of a "smiling" sun, and running down the latest controversies of Kanye West and NBA athlete Kyrie Irving.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Jason Momoa Took Home A Wild Pig And Wants To Paint Its Nails, And That's The Most Jason Momoa Thing I've Ever Heard
"This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."
Sylvester Stallone Gives Update on Rambo Streaming Project: "I Think It's Going to Happen"
John Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone's most iconic roles, and while he has seemingly hung up his machine guns as the character with 2019's Rambo: Last Blood, the actor seems hopeful that a prequel project will debut on a streaming service. Stallone claimed that, while he had hoped the prequel would focus on his character's journey in Vietnam and his descent into becoming the hardened and weary survivalist, the project will likely be set in the present day and will feature a new actor, potentially kicking off an entirely new storyline to be continued in future sequels.
‘Garfield’: ‘Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein & ‘SNL’s Bowen Yang Newest Additions To Alcon’s Animated Feature
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) are the newest additions to the cast of the animated Garfield film in the works from Alcon Entertainment. The actors join an ensemble led by Chris Pratt which also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong and Ving Rhames, as previously announced. The film being helmed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic same-name cartoon strip, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Related Story ‘Daryl Dixon’: Clémence...
Avatar: James Cameron Explains The Way of Water's Massive Run Time
While the original Avatar was already a relatively sprawling affair, the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water is seemingly an even more enriched and layered experience, with a run time of more than three hours. Given that the first film laid the groundwork for the entire franchise, while also balancing character development with spectacle, director James Cameron recently detailed that this follow-up will be diving much deeper into the characters of the narrative, allowing for an even richer experience. Whether that character exploration is what fans are more interested in will be determined when Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
Debbie Allen Interview Series ‘Hello’ Shopped By Scott Koondel‘s Sox Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning director, actress, dancer, choreographer and producer Debbie Allen is adding talk show host to her resume. Hello, which has been acquired by Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment, features Allen in one-on-one conversations with top artists, authors, writers and directors. The list of guests so far include Shonda Rhimes, Phylicia Rashad, Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Whoopi Goldberg, and Stevie Wonder, with additional episodes to be taped. The hourlong show, described as informative, inspiring, sometimes painful and laugh-out-loud funny, is being shopped to streaming platforms. (You can watch a teaser below.) “Hello is a series of interviews in which the iconic talent Debbie...
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
