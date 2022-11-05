Body Language Expert Analyzes Video Showing Prince Louis May Have Gotten His ‘Rebellious’ Side From Another Royal (Not Prince Harry)

Royal fans got to see Prince Louis ‘ big personality during Queen Elizabeth II ‘s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. While many parents felt for the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton ) as she tried to control her rambunctious son, fans couldn’t help but laugh at the 4-year-old’s wild antics .

The little prince’s behavior reminded some of Prince Harry . Growing up the now-Duke of Sussex was known for his “cheeky” and “rebellious” behavior. But now a video has surfaced on TikTok showing fans that little Louis could have gotten his rebellious streak from another royal. Here’s that video and what a body language expert had to say after analyzing it.

(L) Prince Louis at the Platinum Pageant | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images, (R) Prince Harry waving as he leaves Nottingham police station | Joe Giddins – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis wasn’t listening to his mother during the Jubilee Pageant

If you watched any of the late queen’s Jubilee pageant or saw the highlights then you saw Prince Louis giving his mom and hard time by pulling faces at her, jumping up and screaming, and even covering her mouth when he didn’t want to listen.

Now a video making the rounds on TikTok shows another royal who didn’t want to listen to his mother when she told him to do something. And now fans think that Louis may have picked up his rebellious traits from the future king.

Prince Louis covers his mom Kate Middleton’s mouth with his hand during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

TikTok video shows this royal not listening to his mother either

The TikTok vi deo circulating shows Princess Diana playing with William and Harry at Highgrove when the older prince displays some disobedience. The clip shows Diana holding Harry and telling William to go inside after playtime. But instead of doing what she says William just glares at his mom and doesn’t move, suggesting that he’s not willing to go inside.

Diana quickly realized that William wasn’t going to listen about headling inside so she pulled out the famous parent line and said: “All right Harry will have all the fun then” and starts to walk away with her younger son.

This got William moving, in fact, he ran after her screaming “No, no, no!” which is something fans can easily picture Prince Louis doing if Kate pulled that line.

The video has racked up well over 1 million likes.

Body language expert applauds how the princess handled her son’s ‘mini-rebellion’

Princess Diana at Highgrove playing with Prince William and Prince Harry, who are dressed in miniature parachute regiment uniforms | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express after analyzing the vintage footage and said that Diana couldn’t have handled her son’s rebellion any better.

“Carrying Harry on one hip in a gesture of utter confidence that leaves him clearly feeling safe while also keeping her left hand free, Diana navigates her older son William’s mini-rebellion with a firmness that prevents a sulk from upgrading into a full-on tantrum,” James noted. “There are no signals of annoyance, impatience, or exasperation from Diana. Neither her vocal tone nor her pace alters as she turns her back to let William know she’s not going to engage in his rebellion.”

James added: “Instead she suggests the fun he will be missing out on if he stays out there in the bushes, a trick that brings him out of his ‘hide’ and running in after her in record time. She had also previously been playing with the boys on their slide and climbing frame, using the kind of relaxed and synchronized mutually-tactile behavior that suggested this playing was a normal part of the boys’ lives. Rather than an uncommon, performed display for the cameras before they were put back into the care of a nanny.”

