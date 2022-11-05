ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers

Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’

Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Ducey announces $100 million investment in Arizona’s semiconductor industry

(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment in the state’s semiconductor industry, according to a press release from his office. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,” Ducey said in a press release. “With historic opportunities before us, this funding ensures we make the most of this moment and cement our semiconductor leadership for decades to come. My thanks to all our partners in the private sector and higher education for their commitment to expanding our high-tech economy.”
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Shape Kingman Quality of Life

The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey that is now available to all Kingman residents. The survey link is https://tinyurl.com/2vpt7u7a, with a deadline of November 15, 2022. Participants are required to register to complete the open survey for Kingman residents. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin...
KINGMAN, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Marijuana use among Arizona seniors is on the rise

There’s a surprising new segment of the population embracing the cannalifestyle: More seniors in Arizona are using marijuana. Multiple studies show that the number of adults ages 65+ who use cannabis has increased in recent years. Colby Ayres, publisher of AZmarijuana.com, has seen the trend first-hand and says that there has been an evident uptick in dispensaries advertising their products and deals to seniors.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans

PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
ARIZONA STATE

