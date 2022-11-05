Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Group suing over 'Clean Elections' name being used by ballot drop box monitors in Arizona
PHOENIX -- The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking a judge to immediately bar a group that monitors ballot drop boxes and raises doubts about election results from using its name in Arizona. Tom Collins, the commission's executive director, said the activities of Clean Elections USA are causing not only...
Starkly different visions for Arizona dominate campaign's closing days
TUCSON, Ariz. — In the frenzied closing days of the midterm campaign, Republican and Democratic candidates in Arizona are offering voters drastically different visions for the state and the country, with conservative contenders pushing a return to Trumpism and their opponents calling for "sanity." "We know that democracy is...
Phoenix New Times
Educators Quitting Classrooms and Running for Arizona Legislature in Record Numbers
Arizona teachers are evacuating the classroom in record numbers. Where are they going? The state legislature — if the voters allow. During the last midterm elections in 2018, more than 40 candidates with a background in education vied for seats in the Arizona Legislature, double the national average, and set a record at the time in Arizona. This year, the election cycle started with 72. Fed-up teachers are sending a message — they want better teacher pay, smaller class sizes, more experienced teachers, and more emphasis on early childhood education and access to mental health resources — and are willing to run for office to address their concerns.
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
AZFamily
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Conservatives Respond to Prominent Republicans Endorsing Democrats, Say They’re ‘Inconsequential Has-Beens’
Some Republicans in Arizona have publicly endorsed Democrats in this election, sparking conservative Republicans in the state to respond dismissively. A long list of “RINOs” predictably endorsed Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), and now more have come out endorsing some of the other candidates running against the Trump-endorsed slate for higher offices.
Early voting could affect preliminary election results
Professor Erich Saphir said if early voting ballots are counted first, the election results could skew Democrat.
Ducey announces $100 million investment in Arizona’s semiconductor industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a $100 million investment in the state’s semiconductor industry, according to a press release from his office. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,” Ducey said in a press release. “With historic opportunities before us, this funding ensures we make the most of this moment and cement our semiconductor leadership for decades to come. My thanks to all our partners in the private sector and higher education for their commitment to expanding our high-tech economy.”
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
Future water cuts are expected to hit the Colorado River. Here's how Arizona is responding
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Arizona cities, businesses and farms are gearing up for a significant cut to Colorado River water taking effect in 2023. Along with a 21% river water cut coming 2023, the Department of the Interior (DOI) is...
SignalsAZ
Shape Kingman Quality of Life
The City of Kingman is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey that is now available to all Kingman residents. The survey link is https://tinyurl.com/2vpt7u7a, with a deadline of November 15, 2022. Participants are required to register to complete the open survey for Kingman residents. Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin...
azbigmedia.com
Marijuana use among Arizona seniors is on the rise
There’s a surprising new segment of the population embracing the cannalifestyle: More seniors in Arizona are using marijuana. Multiple studies show that the number of adults ages 65+ who use cannabis has increased in recent years. Colby Ayres, publisher of AZmarijuana.com, has seen the trend first-hand and says that there has been an evident uptick in dispensaries advertising their products and deals to seniors.
KGUN 9
Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
Democrats work to slow Republican gains with Latino voters
Latino voters make up 20% of Arizona's electorate. It's a significant number. Even though most Latinos are expected to vote Democrat in the midterms, increasingly more of them are voting Republican.
AZFamily
9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
KTAR.com
Arizonans don’t touch that dial while most of country changes clocks
PHOENIX – It’s that time again, when Arizonans get to feel smug while most of the country scrambles to reset their clocks. For those who celebrate, daylight saving time is out and standard time is in this weekend. But not in most of Arizona, where we have better...
2022 Midterms: What you didn't know about the races in NV, AZ and UT
Michael Smerconish discusses important takeaways with three political experts on the key races in Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
