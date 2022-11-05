Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Moravia & Groton Win Semi-Finals, Will Battle for Section IV Championship
Both the Moravia Blue Devils and Groton Indians handled their competition on Saturday afternoon, to advance to the Section IV Championship for 8-Man football. Check out the highlights from both teams win's above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Takes Down Windsor in Thriller, Advances to Section IV Class B Title Game
Norwich clips Windsor 35-34 to advance to the Section IV Class B Championship game. The Purple Tornado will take on the winner of Johnson City @ Maine-Endwell which plays tomorrow.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Field Hockey Moves on to State Final Four with Win in Regional Final
The Vestal Golden Bears defeated the Holland Patent Golden Knights from Section III in the Regional Final to advance to the State Semi-finals on Long Island next weekend.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Rolls by Johnson City, Faces Norwich in Class B Final
The Maine-Endwell Spartans handled the visiting Wildcats in the Section IV Semi-final to advance to the Section Championship game, which will be against Norwich next weekend. Check out the highlights from M-E's 51-26 win at home above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Falls to Elmira in Section IV Class AA Semifinal Game
The Binghamton Patriots' season ends in the Section IV Class AA Semifinals as Elmira doubles up Bingo 44-22. Elmira will take on Corning in the Championship game.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Takes Care of Horseheads, Advances to Class A Section Championship
The Vestal Golden Bears football team took care of business before a home crowd at Dick Hoover Stadium, notching a 30-6 win over the Horseheads Blue Raiders. They advance to play Union-Endicott in the Section IV Class A Championship game next week. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Girls Soccer Falls to Albertus Magnus in State Regional Round
The Vestal Girls soccer team squared off with Section I's Albertus Magnus at Johnson City high school on Friday afternoon to try and advance further into the State Tournament. The Golden Bears were shut out 4-0, as their season came to an end. Highlights are featured above.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season
Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
Watkins Glen, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
Strong wind gusts in CNY could reach up to 50 mph, advisory issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service warns strong winds could cause power outages in Central New York Saturday night into Sunday morning. The weather service issued a wind advisory for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca and Yates counties. The advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Broome County Road Closure
According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, South Street, a road in the Town of Barker, will be closed to all traffic starting on November 7th at 7 a.m.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
WETM
Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement
Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement. Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement. LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira. LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash.
New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes
Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott
On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
