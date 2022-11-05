ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Girls Soccer Falls to Albertus Magnus in State Regional Round

The Vestal Girls soccer team squared off with Section I's Albertus Magnus at Johnson City high school on Friday afternoon to try and advance further into the State Tournament. The Golden Bears were shut out 4-0, as their season came to an end. Highlights are featured above.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Men's Basketball Tips Off Against Cazenovia to Begin 2022-23 Season

Binghamton University's Men's Basketball season kicks off tomorrow, Monday, November 7th, with its first game at home against Cazenovia College. Its the first of a 29 game slate this season. The Bearcats boast one of the oldest rosters in all of Division I, with their average age on the team being 22 years old.
VESTAL, NY
High School Soccer PRO

Watkins Glen, November 05 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sauquoit Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Watkins Glen Senior High School on November 05, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As winter draws closer and temperatures begin to drop, it’s important to remember a coat when going out into the cold. Unfortunately, a winter coat is something not everyone can obtain, but thanks to students at LECOM, those unable to get a coat otherwise, had the chance to get one Saturday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn

Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement

Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement. Langworthy accepts Elmira PBA law enforcement endorcement. LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira. LECOM Students hold winter coat giveaway in Elmira. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Farm Sanctuary Celebration for the Turkeys. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash.
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes

Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
FORKSVILLE, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Work on Old IBM Campus Leads to Road Closures in Endicott

On your drive to work Thursday morning you may have noticed some road closures in the Village of Endicott. The northbound lane of Oak Hill Avenue between Clark Street and Watson Boulevard was closed for facade work at the Huron campus. The next step for crews is removing the elevated...
ENDICOTT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy