ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

Nancy Pelosi Makes First Comments Since Husband Paul Came Home From Hospital: “It’s Going To Be A Long Haul”

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

This evening on a Democratic fundraising Zoom call, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her first comments about her husband Paul’s condition since he came home from the hospital after being violently assaulted in their San Francisco residence.

“Paul came home yesterday,” said Pelosi on the video call. “That enables me to be at home with all of you. Thank you, thank you, thank you for kind words, your prayers and your good wishes for Paul.”

Paul Pelosi , 82, was allegedly struck in the head by a hammer after an assailant broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early last Friday morning, say police. He had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault to repair several fractures. The procedure was reportedly successful. Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., along with her security detail at the time of the attack.

‘It’s going to be a long haul, but he will be well,” she said tonight. “And, it’s just so tragic how it happened, but nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He’s surround by family, so that’s a wonderful thing.”

Pelosi had previously addressed the incident in a letter shortly after the attack writing, “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.”

The man who broke into their home said he was, per the Associated Press , on a “suicide mission” with plans to target key figures and politicians. He told officers in a recorded interview that he planned to take Pelosi hostage and, if she were to tell him the “truth,” “he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’ ”

The alleged assailant has pleaded not guilty. He faces a multiple of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Fox News’ Jesse Watters “Aiding And Abetting” Vitriol That Led To Pelosi Attack, Says Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sat down with CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett over the weekend and offered his candid assessment of the factors behind this week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which left him in the hospital after being assaulted with a hammer at their San Francisco home. Related Story Suspect In Attack On Paul Pelosi Charged With Federal Crimes; DOJ Says Assailant Admitted He "Was Going To Hold Nancy Hostage" Related Story Twitter Boss Elon Musk Censors Himself After Tweeting Conspiracy Around Paul Pelosi's Attack Related Story Nancy Pelosi "Heartbroken And Traumatized" Breaks Her Silence After Husband's Brutal Attack “I’ve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Aaron Carter Dies: Singer Found Dead At California Home, Was 34

Troubled singer and rapper Aaron Carter was apparently found dead Saturday at his home in Lancaster, Calif. He was 34.  TMZ reported that authorities were called at about 11 a.m. today with a report that a man had drowned in the bathtub at the location. Related Story Hilary Duff, Diane Warren & More Celebrities Mourn Aaron Carter – Reactions Related Story Laney Chantal Dies: 'Face Off' Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33 Related Story Julie Powell Dies: Author Whose 'Julie & Julia' Memoir Was Adapted Into Hit Film Was 49 Sheriff’s Deputy Alejandra Parra confirmed officers responded to a call at Carter’s home and found a...
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
NBC News

Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance

David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
The Independent

GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack

A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

138K+
Followers
38K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy