The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

L’Anse Creuse 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 7

MHSAA Playoffs=

8P Division 1=

District Final=

Brown City 52, Deckerville 6

Merrill 68, Breckenridge 28

Munising 36, Newberry 22

8P Division 2=

District Final=

Marion 14, Gaylord St. Mary 0

Mendon 46, Colon 44

North Central 45, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6

Division 1=

District Final=

Belleville 62, Saline 44

Caledonia 14, Rockford 13, 2OT

Clarkston 49, Davison 40

Detroit Catholic Central 69, Northville 14

Grand Ledge 21, Holt 20

Macomb Dakota 17, Romeo 0

Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 14

Division 2=

District Final=

Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 12

Dexter 24, South Lyon 7

East Lansing 34, Portage Northern 24

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 33, Muskegon Mona Shores 21

Livonia Franklin 27, Bedford 7

Midland 41, Waterford Mott 34

Warren De La Salle 37, Roseville 7

Division 3=

District Final=

Birmingham Brother Rice 30, Walled Lake Western 22

DeWitt 56, Mount Pleasant 49, 3OT

Detroit King 46, Allen Park 15

Linden 35, Fenton 7

Mason 34, Jackson 12

Muskegon 40, Coopersville 14

Trenton 17, Gibraltar Carlson 7

Zeeland West 36, St. Joseph 18

Division 4=

District Final=

Dearborn Divine Child 30, Livonia Clarenceville 24, 2OT

Edwardsburg 24, Niles 17

Goodrich 10, Freeland 9

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 20

Hastings 23, Charlotte 13

Riverview 53, Tecumseh 30

St. Mary’s Prep 35, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Whitehall 51, Fruitport 26

Division 5=

District Final=

Detroit Country Day 35, Notre Dame Prep 19

Flat Rock 29, Summit Academy North 28

Frankenmuth 31, Saginaw Swan Valley 0

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Berrien Springs 0

Oakridge High School 30, Belding 8

Portland 34, Corunna 28

Division 6=

District Final=

Clinton 52, Ecorse 8

Gladstone 36, Manistee 14

Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0

Millington 14, Standish-Sterling Central 12

Reed City 36, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Warren Michigan Collegiate 14, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 0

Division 7=

District Final=

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 28, Montrose 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Hudson 0

Lawton 35, Schoolcraft 21

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 36, Detroit Central 28

Napoleon 42, Manchester 13

New Lothrop 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 7

Traverse City St. Francis 34, Benzie Central 18

Division 8=

District Final=

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 21

Evart 35, East Jordan 7

Fowler 28, Beal City 27

Iron Mountain 32, Bark River-Harris 16

Ubly 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

White Pigeon 34, Reading 20

Whiteford 56, Gabriel Richard Catholic 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

