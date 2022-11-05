ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Q7lp_0izRQhgG00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds.

Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.

Miami played its second consecutive game without leading scorer Jimmy Butler (hip tightness).

The Heat tied the game at 94-all on a 3-pointer by Gabe Vincent with 5:35 remaining. Hield’s 3-pointer put the Pacers ahead 97-94 with 3:22 left.

Leading 100-97, Pacers center Myles Turner was called for defensive goaltending with 10 seconds left, but the call was overturned. Herro was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 100-99 with 8.4 seconds left.

Mathurin hit one of two free throws with 7.6 seconds to go.

Turner finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Pacers.

Indiana shot 46.3% overall while Miami was held to 38.3%

The Heat narrowed a 12-point halftime deficit to 80-77 after three quarters. Herro scored 10 points in the third quarter.

The Pacers, who trailed 29-28 after the first quarter, shot 52% in the second quarter en route to a 62-50 halftime lead. Hield scored 13 points in the second quarter, hitting all five shots. Indiana held Miami to 30% in the second quarter to take a 62-50 halftime lead.

Trailing 38-35, the Pacers closed the half with a 24-12 edge.

Pacers guard Chris Duarte needed help getting off the floor with 7:12 left in the first quarter after rolling his ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot. Duarte did not return with the left ankle sprain.

TIP-INS

Heat: Nikola Jovic hurt his nose during one-on-one work Thursday. Coach Erik Spoelstra said the rookie didn’t make the trip because there was concern about flying with the nasal contusion. ... Adebayo was listed as questionable with a knee injury but was able to play.

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith missed his third consecutive game with a right foot injury. … Hield has scored 20 points or more in four of the last five games.

Heat: Host Portland on Monday.

Pacers: Host New Orleans in second of four-game home stand on Monday.

