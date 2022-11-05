Friday's Scores

Tea Area scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to build a lead and cruise to a 44-7 victory over Aberdeen Central in the semifinal round of the Class 11AA high school football playoffs Friday night in Tea. The Titan running game was in high gear as they advanced to face No. 1 Pierre in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. ...

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO