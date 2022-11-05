Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
All Nations Football Conference=
Class A=
Championship=
Todd County 72, Red Cloud 26
Class B=
Championship=
Lower Brule 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0
SDHSAA Playoff-Semifinal=
Class 9A=
Gregory 41, Lyman 6
Warner 63, Harding County/Bison Co-op 20
Class 9AA=
Parkston 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 8
Wall 26, Hamlin 13
Class 9B=
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Irene-Wakonda 30
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, DeSmet 0
Class 11A=
Dell Rapids 44, Sioux Falls Christian 26
West Central 24, Beresford 20
Class 11AA=
Pierre 59, Yankton 31
Tea Area 44, Aberdeen Central 7
Class 11AAA=
Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21
Sioux Falls Jefferson 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 20
Class 11B=
Elk Point-Jefferson 47, Hot Springs 14
Winner 46, McCook Central/Montrose 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
