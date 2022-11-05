ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

All Nations Football Conference=

Class A=

Championship=

Todd County 72, Red Cloud 26

Class B=

Championship=

Lower Brule 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

SDHSAA Playoff-Semifinal=

Class 9A=

Gregory 41, Lyman 6

Warner 63, Harding County/Bison Co-op 20

Class 9AA=

Parkston 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Wall 26, Hamlin 13

Class 9B=

Herreid/Selby Area 62, Irene-Wakonda 30

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, DeSmet 0

Class 11A=

Dell Rapids 44, Sioux Falls Christian 26

West Central 24, Beresford 20

Class 11AA=

Pierre 59, Yankton 31

Tea Area 44, Aberdeen Central 7

Class 11AAA=

Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 21

Sioux Falls Jefferson 45, Sioux Falls Lincoln 20

Class 11B=

Elk Point-Jefferson 47, Hot Springs 14

Winner 46, McCook Central/Montrose 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

