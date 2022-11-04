ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah state Sen. Thatcher suffers stroke, shows 'no lasting impairment'

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
State Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, speaks before Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson ceremonially sign SB171 and other bills focused on law enforcement and mental health issues at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. | Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah state Sen. Daniel Thatcher suffered a stroke on Monday, but said he is recovering and expects no long-term impairment as a result.

Thatcher, a Republican from West Valley City, announced the incident in a tweet on Friday night.

"For those who have not heard, I suffered a stroke Monday night and have been in the expert hands of Jordan Valley's doctors," he said. "I am home, resting as comfortably as (my son) Angus allows, and show no lasting impairment. Thank you for the thoughts and prayers. I still abide."

"I'm so happy to hear you're on the mend, my friend," Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said in a quote tweet. "I'm praying for you, your family, and I'm looking forward to seeing you soon."

"So sorry to hear it!" Rep. Jeff Stenquist, R-Draper, tweeted in response. "Wishing you a full recovery!"

Thatcher has served in the Utah Senate since 2011, and is currently running unopposed for reelection in District 11. He is also the sitting chairman of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Thatcher made headlines earlier this year after delivering an emotional speech condemning a last-minute change to the Utah Legislature 's bill banning transgender athletes from competing in women's sports on the last night of the general session.

He said he was "really disappointed" his colleagues didn't give the minority caucus a chance to discuss the change and was disappointed about the message the bill would send to transgender kids.

"Kids who just want to be loved, who just want to be seen, who just want to live. I want them to know that I'm sorry that I couldn't do more. I want them to know that we're changing, and we are learning, and we are growing," Thatcher said.

