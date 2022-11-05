ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election

Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Democratic candidates get "vile" calls after personal cell phone numbers put on opponents' mailings

Some Democratic candidates have been getting "hateful and vile" phone calls — after their Republican opponents put their personal cell phone numbers on campaign mailings. Minority House Leader Donna Lasinski said it's happened in six highly competitive races, and the calls are getting more frequent and malicious as the election draws closer. She said the campaign strategy encourages harassment and is unethical.
