Campaigns scramble on the final weekend before Nov. 8 election
Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent the weekend rallying their supporters ahead of Tuesday’s election. During a stop in Lansing on Saturday, Whitmer talked about protecting reproductive rights as she implored her supporters to forget what the polls are saying. “We do the...
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
Democratic candidates get "vile" calls after personal cell phone numbers put on opponents' mailings
Some Democratic candidates have been getting "hateful and vile" phone calls — after their Republican opponents put their personal cell phone numbers on campaign mailings. Minority House Leader Donna Lasinski said it's happened in six highly competitive races, and the calls are getting more frequent and malicious as the election draws closer. She said the campaign strategy encourages harassment and is unethical.
Report from environmental groups accuses power industry of failing to clean up coal ash dumps
Electric utilities are gradually phasing out coal-burning power plants in Michigan. But environmental groups are warning that some of those power plants are leaving behind a poisonous legacy. Some municipal coal-burning power plants have been closed and even demolished. Consumers Energy plans to stop using coal by 2025. And just...
Top federal agriculture official touts "climate smart farming" to mid-Michigan agri-business leaders
A top U.S. Agriculture official met Thursday with mid-Michigan farmers and Agri-business leaders to discuss “climate smart farming.”. Climate Smart Farming is an approach that helps guide actions to transform agri-food systems towards green and climate resilient practices. Xochitl Torres Small is the under secretary for the Rural Development...
