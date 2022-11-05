ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Maryland leaders call on White House in battle for FBI headquarters new home

By Ya-Marie Sesay
DC News Now
 2 days ago

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County, Maryland and federal leaders are fighting for the FBI to select two locations in the county to call their future headquarters home. This comes after the General Services Administrations made changes to the criteria, leaving leaders confused and frustrated.

“The future location of the FBI headquarters has the potential to help transform our county and our state,” said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks at a press conference on Friday.

Landover and Greenbelt are two options for consideration, another option is in Springfield, Virginia.

In September the GSA announced new criteria for the selection process making proximity to the FBI academy in Quantico its top priority.

“The GSA after 10 years announced their updated selection criteria for the new headquarters were advancing equity was ranked only fourth out of GSAs. five criteria and an additional measure that way site proximity to Quantico Marine Corps Base was suddenly added in the 11th hour and is now the number one criteria. This is an abrupt change that clearly favors Springfield and puts our county at a disadvantage,” said Alsobrooks.

Now they’re calling on the Biden Administration to step in.

“Our sites in Prince George’s County help advance President Biden’s executive order on advancing racial equity and support for underserved communities through the federal government. This order directed the Congressional Budget Office to create a report on promoting equity,” said Alsobrooks.

Big races in Maryland and Virginia to be fought out on Election Day

“The General Services Administration plan equity action plan identifies advancing equity and diversity through the public building’s footprint as a goal. And the Department of Justice’s equity action plan states that increasing opportunities for small businesses located in historically underutilized business zones is a goal as well. Where we are standing in a historically underutilized business zone right now,” she continued.

Several leaders, including Congressman Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, Chris Van Hollen and former Congressman Anthony Brown expressed their concerns about the change.

“Quantico is such an important asset facility for the FBI. So what there’s not a single service activity or a manatee at Quantico that isn’t already in Prince George’s County where that cannot be replicated in Prince George’s County,” said Brown.

Many ​local leaders emphasized the resources Greenbelt and Landover offer and the benefit​s of bringing the FBI to the D.C. suburb.

“With the new FBI headquarters, we have a chance to help correct this imbalance the facility would bring quality public sector jobs to black communities and influx of customers from local Black-owned small businesses,” said Hoyer.

“We have greater access to transit, better highway quality amenities and unmatched S.T.E.M research ecosystem and a greater reliance on clean energy projects. Plus unlike the site in northern Virginia our sites are built ready now, which will reduce cost along with being objectively the best,” said Alsobrooks.

County leaders say this decision to move the FBI headquarters to Prince George’s County impacts residents directly.

“Taxpayers are going to continue to to be faced with higher burns in Prince George’s County, because we don’t have the economic development that Northern Virginia has at the District of Columbia has or even that our friends in Montgomery county yet,” said Mel Franklin, member at large for the Prince George’s County Council.

DC News Now reached out to the General Services Administration for comment but did not get a response. In September, they did say it will be a fair and transparent selection process and they’ll make their decision in the coming months.

