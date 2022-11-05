ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Narcity USA

Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon & Here's Why 2022 Might Be The Last Time We 'Fall Back'

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, which means it’s almost time to set your clocks back by an hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time. If you're not a fan of the bi-annual time change then you'll be happy to hear this may be the last time you'll ever have to change your clocks in November. That is, assuming you live somewhere where they still do it.
WTWO/WAWV

When do clocks fall back for Daylight saving time in 2022?

It’s almost time to “fall back” the clocks as Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, November 6, 2022. You’ll set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you get an extra hour of sleep that night! However, this also means sunsets will be earlier in the afternoon. Sunrise times will […]
NBC News

Clocks turned back this weekend, but the future of daylight saving time is far from settled

At 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, clocks in the U.S. turned back one hour as daylight saving time ended, marking the beginning of winter's dark evenings. The change often renews the longstanding debate about the tradition. In March, the Senate weighed in, unanimously voting in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent year-round for all states but Hawaii and most of Arizona, which would continue to observe year-round standard time. But the bill has stalled in the House.
93.1 KISS FM

Mexico Eliminates Daylight Saving Time, Should The U.S. Do The Same?

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, November 6th. For the majority of Mexico, this will be the last time they change their clocks back. Mexico's Senate approved a bill yesterday that would bring the habit of changing the clock forward and backward twice a year to a halt by eliminating daylight saving time altogether in the country.
News 8 WROC

Pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time

(NewsNation) — Americans should remember to set their clocks back an hour before they go to bed Sunday as the nation prepares for the return to standard time. When the clocks “fall back,” people gain an hour of sleep, but there are pros and cons to the annual time change. According to NewsNation meteorologist Gerard […]
US News and World Report

What the Switch From Daylight Saving Means for the U.S.

Early this coming Sunday morning, 48 states and Washington, D.C., will turn clocks back to standard time, meaning earlier sunrises and sunsets in cities and towns across the country. In state legislatures, many are hoping this will be the last time the country “falls back.”. Since 2015, hundreds of...
boardingarea.com

Standard Time 2022 Reminder: Clocks Turn Back One Hour

If you have a flight tomorrow departing from most locations within the United States and Canada, remember that clocks turn back — or “fall back” — one hour due to the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning that you will gain an hour at 2:00 in the morning on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
morningbrew.com

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, renewing debate over the changing of the clocks

When you wake up tomorrow morning, you’ll be well rested and smacked with a pocketful of sunshine: In 48 states and DC, daylight saving time is ending overnight Sunday, which means a 25-hour day tomorrow and, going forward, darker evenings and sun-splashed mornings. When our clocks change every six...
Axios

Year-round daylight saving time is probably not coming soon to Utah

If you savored this weekend's extra hour, take heart: Standard time is probably with us for at least another year. What's happening: Under a 2020 law, Utah is set to switch to permanent daylight saving time — now observed from March to November — if Congress passes a pending bill to end the twice-yearly clock changes.
cheddar.com

Status Update on Daylight Saving Time Ahead of Americans Rolling Back Clocks

