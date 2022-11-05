Read full article on original website
Related
9 Amazon rugs that are pretty enough to pass as designer
Upgrade any area for under $200 with these nine good-looking, low-cost rugs from Amazon
yankodesign.com
Halfgrid transport concept to use suspended pods and artificial intelligence
I live in a place where road traffic congestion has gotten so bad that you have to leave hours early to get to an appointment that is just in the next town or city. I sometimes suspect the government has given up on finding solutions to mobility and so we will eventually have to depend on private companies that will come up with experimental solutions to getting people and goods around the city more easily.
‘The obvious choice’: public vote for new Perth museum to be named ‘Perth Museum’
Name was clear favourite for space in Perth City Hall, opening in 2024, after collecting 60% of votes
yankodesign.com
Skate-X brings a genuine skateboard feel to a premium e-scooter for everyone
Electric scooters or e-scooters are no longer oddities on roads these days. They offer efficient, economical, and environment-friendlier ways to get from point A to point B, especially if you’re traveling by your lonesome self. Most e-scooters nowadays tend to look a lot like each other, almost as if they’ve already exhausted all the design possibilities for this personal mobility device. There are a few outliers, of course, but most e-scooters tend to just focus on improving this or that technical feature that improves the e-scooter’s efficiency. Power and beauty don’t have to be mutually exclusive, though, and this electric scooter brings a refreshing new design that takes inspiration not just from the looks of a skateboard but also from the feel of riding on one.
12 Best Milk Frothers & Steamers for Coffee, According to Baristas
There are a lot of kitchen gadgets out there, and some are more useful than others. (Air fryer? Heck yes! Pizza scissors? Errr…probably not.) But if you love lattes, cappuccinos and other warm, steamy beverages, then a milk frother could be a nifty gadget to have on hand at home.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
yankodesign.com
This wooden stool offers a sustainable replacement for a common household product
No matter what part of the world you’re in, you’d probably come across a plastic stool that is employed for different purposes around the house. Of course, it is primarily a seat, but sometimes it’s also used as a makeshift side table for holding tools while you work around the house. Some more daring people even use it as an ad hoc ladder, though that largely depends on the build and stability of the stool. No matter the purpose, this kind of stool has become so ubiquitous that it could be one of the most common uses of plastic in the market. Of course, such a stool doesn’t need to be made from plastic, and this design translates that into wood with some additional quirks that make it stand out.
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
woodworkingnetwork.com
African padauk: Prized for high-end cabinets, furniture, turnings and more.
There are three species of trees that produce lumber that we call padauk: Burma padauk, Andaman padauk (named for the Andaman Islands in the South Atlantic where it grows) and African padauk. All are legume family, grow in tropical rain forests, and have the Latin names of Pterocarpus macrocarpus, P. dalbergioides, and P. soyauxii.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 smart stool designs that are a better bet than chairs
Stools are probably the most overlooked type of furniture there is. You will almost always find them, forgotten and barely used, in some corner of our homes. When truth be told, they’re much more functional and ergonomic than they are given credit for! They’re compact, and a great space-saving furniture option for our modern homes. They are also super portable! This collection of stools not only provides a healthy seating experience while promoting a good and stable posture but most of them are created from sustainable materials as well. It’s time to cast aside chairs, and maybe adopt stools as your preferred seating medium. From rock-inspired Ottoman stools to a side table that doubles up as a stool – these furniture designs have converted me into Team Stools for sure!
yankodesign.com
Preserve or dry flowers in this frame-like device to add some floral magic to your interiors
Who doesn’t love looking at flowers? Most people will most likely give a sigh (even a silent one) whenever they see beautiful arrangements of fresh flowers. The sad thing though is that they often don’t last for a long time. Unless you have a constant supply of fresh ones readily available, you’ll probably have them for just a couple of days at most. If they’re real flowers, of course, they cannot last forever as that’s their very nature. But what if you could prolong it for a few days more?
New York Post
This Kickstarter-funded mobile bed has total comfort and customization
Got an adventure seeker on your gifting list? If you want to truly wow them this holiday season, we’ve got a truly unique pick for your loved one who likes to live life on the edge. Give them the gift of comfort while they’re away from home with the MOTTRESS. They can think of you fondly as they sleep soundly while camping in the wilderness… or their own backyard.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
Domaine
This Beautiful Home Embraces Spanish Style with Modern Touches
In a world of minimalism versus maximalism, designing a home that perfectly blends the character of an older build with the modern finishes of a newer build may seem like a challenge to most. Keeping the home’s original charm and character while finding modern finishes that bring a cohesive look rather than a hodgepodge of very clear new and old pieces that don’t go well together would be at the forefront of any designer’s mind when working on a home like this one. Amy Elbaum of AE Design had no problem finding this middle ground for this stunning Spanish-style home built in 1975.
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
BHG
A Complete Guide to the Most Common Types of Curtains
In an interior design Venn diagram, curtains occupy that essential middle space between function and fashion. Curtains filter light and add privacy, but they also offer a focal point and opportunity for color and pattern. Window treatments complete a room, but there are so many options, it can be hard to decide which is best for your space. Here, interior designers break down the different types of curtains so you can decide on window treatments that work for your style and needs.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
yankodesign.com
Wav is a handsome desk tray that proudly puts your stationery on display
It’s too easy for clean and tidy desks to turn into a messy nightmare if things don’t have a proper place for them to call home. Desk organizers come in all shapes and sizes, though most of them take the form of trays or containers with drawers. There are a few exceptions, of course, such as pen holders that show only half of your writing implements or book stands that display some of your notes or reading materials. Granted, most of the time, you’d probably want your stationery to be out of sight and out of mind, which is why you’d want to stow them away in containers anyway. Sometimes, however, you probably want to flaunt your stuff and also have them within easy reach, so this desk organizer not only makes it possible to have the best of both worlds while also becoming something you’d want to show off as well.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 3D printed designs that truly define sustainable product design
3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From an electric violin with a 3D-printed body to a pair of 3D-printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D-printed designs.
Comments / 0