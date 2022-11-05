ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo, MI

The Flint Journal

Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season

DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State

Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
The Flint Journal

Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers

ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Detroit Lions waive wide receiver Stanley Berryhill

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill to open the week. Berryhill was signed from the practice squad over the weekend, playing one offensive snap and another seven on special teams in Detroit’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Berryhill has...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Inside the locker room: Aaron Rodgers says ugly loss to Lions will hurt for a bit

DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

