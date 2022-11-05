Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Cass Tech football's defense holds potent Southfield A&T offense, wins district final
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — The Cass Tech Technicians (8-3) defeated the Southfield A&T Warriors (8-3) in one of the most anticipated Division I district finals of the weekend. After pitching a second half shutout, the Technicians came away with a 25-14 victory for the title. Cass Tech is set to ...
Ethan ‘Superman’ Clark scores six TDs in leading Clarkston to district football title
DAVISON, MI – Ethan Clark didn’t enter a phone booth to put on his uniform Friday night. But it wouldn’t have been a surprise if he did.
See 56 photos as Davison hosts Clarkston for district finals
Davison, MI -- Davison High School hosted Clarkston High School for the district finals football game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Clarkston won the game with a final score of 49-40. Clarkston running back Ethan Clark ended the game with six touchdowns. MLive was there to document the action, both...
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
Michigan high school football photos 2022: Our favorites from second round playoff games
District champions were crowned across Michigan as the high school football playoffs entered the second week on Friday, Nov. 4. MLive photographers had the games covered with images from seven games across the state.
Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season
DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
See photos as Millington football tops Standish-Sterling in Division 6 district final
MILLINGTON, MI - Millington faced Standish-Sterling at Millington High School on Friday, Nov. 4 for a high school football game during the Division 6 district final for the playoffs. At halftime, the Cardinals held the lead 7-0. While the Panthers fought back after halftime, the Cardinals managed to stay ahead...
This controversial play call had Birmingham Groves' football coaches fighting in Round 2
Elias Kendra has no interest in going out for the Birmingham Groves track and field team again. He gave it a shot as a junior, and he admittedly didn't do too well. But maybe the senior should reconsider being one-and-done with the sport. Why?. Because he looked like former Falcons...
Lions LB Derrick Barnes delivers career-best showing in win against Packers
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have been talking about how close linebacker Derrick Barnes is to hitting another level for the better part of the previous year. And while there is still room to grow. That vision was hard to miss during the team’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, with the second-year linebacker delivering a box-score stuffing game. Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles, including one sack, one memorable goal-line stuff and a lucky deflection off his helmet that led to the first of three takeaways of the game for the young defense.
Juwan Howard's son Jett goes off in Michigan basketball's exhibition win over Ferris State
Michigan freshman Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, stole the show during the Wolverines' 88-75 win over Ferris State. Howard poured in a game-high 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting in just 22 minutes. The former four-star recruit was 6-of-8 from three and 4-of-4 from the free throw line and was second among Wolverines guards with four rebounds.
Lions’ Jerry Jacobs told Aaron Rodgers ‘stop trying me’ before stepping up in win
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs was a major part on the defense for the first time since last season. The second-year bulldog had some memorable moments against Aaron Rodgers in the team’s 15-9 win in Week 9 from Ford Field. A very fired-up Jacobs said the legendary...
Ex-Detroit Lions defensive coordinator fired by Carolina Panthers
ALLEN PARK -- Paul Pasqualoni, a former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and veteran coach, has been fired by the Carolina Panthers. Pasqualoni had been the team’s defensive line coach. But the Panthers have been going through sweeping changes since last month’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule, and it hasn’t been pretty on either side of the ball. Carolina also announced the firing of cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper after its 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Detroit Lions waive wide receiver Stanley Berryhill
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions waived wide receiver Stanley Berryhill to open the week. Berryhill was signed from the practice squad over the weekend, playing one offensive snap and another seven on special teams in Detroit’s 15-9 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. Berryhill has...
Inside the locker room: Aaron Rodgers says ugly loss to Lions will hurt for a bit
DETROIT -- The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feeling the burn. Rodgers didn’t hide his feelings after Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 9, saying: “We can’t lose a game like that against that team, no. So that’s going to hurt for a while.” The veteran quarterback completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Rodgers has thrown seven interceptions through nine games, already exceeding his four thrown through 16 games while winning his second-consecutive MVP in 2021.
5 great places to get a burger in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burgers and Knight’s Restaurant may have Ann Arbor by the (greasy) heart strings, but plenty of other juicy burgers are hiding out in the city’s restaurants. From Regents Field’s French Onion burger to Blue Tractor’s meat-laden Carnivore Burger, here are...
Kickoff time, TV announced for Michigan-Nebraska football game
Michigan returned home to Ann Arbor early Sunday morning with a smile on its face after dismantling Rutgers, and now it knows when it will play next. Kickoff time for the Wolverines’ game next Saturday, Nov. 12, against Nebraska has been set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will air nationally on ABC, it was announced late Saturday.
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Lions grades: Defense answers the call with inspired effort in win over Packers
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (2-6) beat the Green Bay Packers (3-6) 15-9, snapping their five-game winning streak with the Week 9 win from Ford Field. This post will run through MLive’s grades for the team’s first victory Monday since Week 2:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff worked through some...
