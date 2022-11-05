ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Alan Hill
2d ago

It's a feel good idea and I appreciate the effort, it shows that they care about their community, unfortunately the the thugs that run the streets in Baltimurder will have the last say in the matter.

totalfood.com

Journey to the Land of Kush

Chef Gregory Brown and Naijha Wright-Brown share their experience about opening their first vegan soul food restaurant, despite major challenges at the start. How do you open a vegan soul food restaurant during a recession, keep it going, and against all odds, still succeed?. I spoke with Chef Gregory Brown...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Film Festival postpones 2023 event, revising business model

The Maryland Film Festival is planning for its 25th anniversary, but it will not hold its festival in 2023. Organizers said the 2023 festival is being postponed to the spring of 2024 to provide time to "recalibrate its business model amid major changes in the film industry." The board of...
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hyperallergic

Kei Ito Traces Tragedy and Mourning

BALTIMORE — At first blush, several works in Kei Ito: Shaded Remnants, a multimedia art exhibition on view at the Gallery in the Sky at the World Trade Center (WTC), read as abstract monochromes. But first impressions can be deceiving. The wall texts explain that these compositions are rubbings. Akin to footprints and photographs, they are indexical impressions of something from the real world — in this case, debris of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. This information reveals the artist’s poignant conceit: Shaded Remnants is a memorial. The works are traces of a global tragedy still imprinted in the memories of Americans more than two decades later.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: These City, Poly players are scholar-athletes

The end-of-game fight that forced two popular Baltimore high schools to forfeit their seasons left quite a few players and students disappointed. But 11 News found a silver lining: One player from each team was selected as a student scholar-athlete. As 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten reports, the students believe they missed their big moment in the spotlight.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Crab Cakes in Baltimore at Faidley's Seafood

Faidley's is a traditional Baltimore crab cake restaurant operated by the same family since 1886. It's a walk-up joint that offers crab cakes so big they're almost softball-sized. While this place isn't fancy, it does serve the best crab cakes in the city. It's also a good place for a picnic if you're in the area, but you should order ahead.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died

BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Embellished Crabs are Back During Waterfowl

Crabs will be available again this year at the Chesapeake Marketplace. No, not steamed to eat, but a delicious feast for the eyes. Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath returns with her steampunk and embellished crabs and other creatures. These unique works of art are created with watch parts, jewelry, charms and other found objects. Carefully composed and hand assembled, each provides the viewer something new to see every time they look; a unique conversation starter.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in back in Belair-Edison neighborhood

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the back Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood. City police said officers were called around 3:50 p.m. to the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said officers found a 16-year-old girl suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Three dead, multiple shootings across Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s early in Baltimore's ceasefire weekend, online spreading the message of hope and love and the challenge for the city to find peace. "At least for a few days, nobody kill anybody." It does sometimes work but for another sorrow-filled Saturday Baltimore didn’t rise to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

