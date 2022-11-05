Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
ABC6.com
Officials: 38-year-old shot and killed in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said a man was shot and killed in Taunton early Sunday morning. At 1:38 a.m. Taunton police received a 9-1-1 call for a man, later identified as 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham, who was on the ground bleeding with a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets.
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating after 21-year-old killed, another injured, in plaza parking lot crash
One man is dead, and another is injured after a serious crash in Massachusetts on Friday. Officials say that Massachusetts State Police along with Brockton Police are investigating a rollover in Brockton that left a 21-year-old man dead and another injured. The incident occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. at 580...
22-year-old man killed in single-vehicle rollover in Nashua
NASHUA, NH — A 22-year old man killed after an early morning single vehicle rollover crash in Nashua. Nashua police, fire and EMS responded to a report of a single car rollover on Main Dunstable Road by the intersection of Rene drive around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to police.
WCVB
5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms recovered after police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing serious charges in connection with a police pursuit that started in Worcester and stretched into other nearby Massachusetts communities. Worcester police said the pursuit started at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when an officer who was on patrol near the intersection of Winter...
ABC6.com
Police: Officer seriously injured during traffic stop in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River police was injured while performing a traffic stop Friday night. According to the police, the officer was conducting the stop just before 8 p.m. in the area of Robeson and Declar streets when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said...
whdh.com
Police seek info from public following fatal accident in Nashua, New Hampshire
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua say a 22-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near the state line with Massachusetts. According to the department, the victim was the driver and only occupant when the crash happened before 2 a.m. at 427 Main Dunstable Road. The victim was...
NECN
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Boston's South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Street. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according...
Five juveniles arrested following police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing charges after an early morning police pursuit across several towns in Central Massachusetts. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday a Worcester officer was on patrol in the area of Winter St. and Grafton St. when he recognized a White Ford Explorer with the same license plate in connection with an investigation where shots were fired, according to officials.
NECN
5 Arrested, 3 Guns Seized After Police Chase Through Multiple Mass. Towns
A police chase that started in Worcester and went through multiple Massachusetts towns on Sunday ended with the arrest of five minors, Worcester police said. Police said it all started when a Worcester police officer spotted an SUV with a license plate shared in connection with an investigation into an incident in which shots were fired.
NECN
Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester
Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire on second floor of house in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to put out flames at a home in Lynn Sunday. Officials said the fire was on the second floor of a home on Harwood Street. With no injuries reported, damage to the building appeared to include some wood paneling left charred, with burnt debris was scattered along the driveway.
Cambridge Police ask for public help identifying subject in convenience store armed robbery
Cambridge police are asking the public for help identifying a man that may have robbed a convenience store at knife point. According to Cambridge Police, a man entered a convenience store on Mass Ave before pulling out a knife and demanding money from the register. Video tweeted out by the...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Crash in Mansfield
A man from Bloomfield has died after a vehicle collided with his motorcycle head-on in Mansfield on Saturday. State police said 60-year-old Roy Herzlich, of Bloomfield, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Route 44 in Mansfield around 4 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on the road hit him head-on.
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police officer seriously injured after being hit by ATV vehicle that fled the scene
Police are looking for an ATV vehicle after a rider hit a police officer Friday evening. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Friday at approximately 7:54 p.m., a Fall River Police Officer was struck by a vehicle, while conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The vehicle which struck the officer, fled the scene immediately after.
Boston homicide victim identified as activists gather to decry gun violence
BOSTON — Police have identified a man killed in a brazen shooting in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place in Boston on Friday night. Officers found Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston fatally shot at about 10:47 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting took...
BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled
ACTON, Mass. — Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week. “Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday. Police have been looking...
Comments / 3