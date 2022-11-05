Read full article on original website
Wave 3
New Albany man facing four counts of child molestation
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany has been charged with four counts of child molestation. The Indiana State Police said the mother contacted authorities in early October saying her child, under 14 years old, was the victim of molestation. An investigation began and 31-year-old Todd Nathan Lewis was...
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
WTHR
ISP: Deputy shoots suspect wanted on multiple warrants in Indiana, Kentucky
LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him. Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
Wave 3
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Wave 3
LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
wdrb.com
Arrest of armed robbery suspect in Madison leads police to make additional arrest after drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana bank robbery suspect was caught red-handed in a car garage, and led police to arrest another man on drug charges. Tobie Dennis, 43, is accused of taking money from the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union in Madison, Indiana, on Wednesday, the Madison Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Wave 3
Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
Wave 3
Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot...
WLKY.com
Hardin County authorities investigate fatal accident that shut down I-65
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a deadly accident that shut down I-65. Around 4;30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Springfield road on the south side of Elizabethtown for a report of a man acting erratically. An officer responding to the incident saw the man...
16-year-old Indiana boy arrested for allegedly shooting at police chief's house
Indiana State Police arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following an investigation into multiple gunshots that were fired into the home of the Clarksville, Indiana police chief.
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Wave 3
LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
