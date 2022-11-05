ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

New Albany man facing four counts of child molestation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany has been charged with four counts of child molestation. The Indiana State Police said the mother contacted authorities in early October saying her child, under 14 years old, was the victim of molestation. An investigation began and 31-year-old Todd Nathan Lewis was...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTHR

ISP: Deputy shoots suspect wanted on multiple warrants in Indiana, Kentucky

LACONIA, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a police-involved shooting after they say a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect who allegedly raised a gun at him. Around noon on Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department requested ISP detectives and crime scene investigators respond to the 10,000 block of North Tobacco Landing Road SE, near Laconia, after one of their deputies was involved in a shooting.
LACONIA, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police looking for missing Newburg teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD issues alert for man with possible medical issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An alert has been isused for a man who may need medical attention. Louisville Metro police say Matthew Cooley, 27, was last seen November 1 in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, off bBreckenridge Lane. Cooley is 6′1′ and weighs 190 pounds. He recently moved to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fiery crash kills 1 person on I-264 West

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson with Louisville Metro Police Department, said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-264 West at I-65 South. Officers arrived to find a semi with a flat...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man killed in stabbing on National Turnpike identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man who died Friday night in a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood. Around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Southside Drive at National Turnpike on reports of a stabbing in the area, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead after fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on I-264. LMPD says it happened around 4 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the on-ramps to I-65 North and I-65 South. A red car crashed into a semi while it was pulled over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD data shows lowest number of monthly homicides for Oct.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist tracking gun violence through Louisville Metro Police data confirmed Oct. showed the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least three years. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, six of them happened in Oct., LMPD homicide data showed. Christopher...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy