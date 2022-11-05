Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Rouses Market to give away 100 turkeys to those with military ID
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Rouses Market will be giving away turkeys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to veterans, active duty and reservists. They will be donating a turkey and a gift bag to those with a military ID. You can visit Rouses Market at 5655...
KPLC TV
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
KPLC TV
VETERANS DAY: Share a photo of your veteran
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Veterans Day is Friday. Share a photo of your veteran with us HERE.
KPLC TV
Heart of Hospice hosts Celebration of Life event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Amphitheater was glowing for the Celebration of Life. Attendees placed a luminary on the stage of the amphitheater in honor of their special someone. The luminaries were decorated with a loved ones name and special messages. Many were emotional during the celebration.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Intoxicated driver fired at stranger, his car at August Dr. park
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a stranger, disabling his car and stealing from the car at a local park, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish deputies responded to shots fired at a park on August Drive around 5 p.m. on Nov. 5...
KPLC TV
American Legion One hosts Veterans breakfast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Legion One hosted a Veterans breakfast and coat drive. This was the second year in a row the coat drive was held. Veterans and first responders were welcome to sit down and have breakfast prepared for them. There was also a coat drive for...
KPLC TV
Battle of the Bows returns to Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual Battle of the Bows event took place in Jennings on Saturday, November 5. The event was created as a way to keep the Cajun music culture alive promoting all aspects of the music and Cajun heritage. Each year a legendary Cajun fiddle...
KPLC TV
Early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to power outage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is informing parents that there will be an early dismissal at LaGrange High School due to a power outage today, Nov. 7, 2022. The school will be dismissed at 9:15 a.m. CPSB says normal dismissal procedures will be followed with...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Top 8 Lake Charles Casual Dining Restaurants Louisiana. Lake Charles is a city of mixtures. It combines Cajun culture with a touch of neighboring Texas. It is the fifth largest city in Louisiana, but it still has a small-town feel. It treasures it’s old French history and enjoys modern casino fun. The food there reflects this mixture.
KPLC TV
Hope Christian School hosts annual holiday market
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Hope Christian School’s annual holiday market returned to reel in the holiday sprit. It was a chance to get started on Christmas shopping or even to get a little something for yourself, from over 30 local vendors with items ranging from sweet treats to decorations.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2022. Joshua Lynn Ducre, 43, Lake Charles: Two counts contempt of court; domestic abuse battery. Michael Joseph Williams, 43, Sulphur: Violations of stop signs and yield signs; operating vehicle with suspended license; resisting an officer by flight;...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputies to participate in No Shave November
Sheriff Tony Mancuso said deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be participating in “No Shave November,” a nationwide effort to raise awareness and funding for the fight against cancer. “Our policy normally prohibits facial hair; other than permitted mustaches,” says Sheriff Mancuso. “For the month...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours
I-10 Reopens in Both Directions in Lake Charles After Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Roadway for Hours. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. Louisiana State Police and LADOTD have indicated that the eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 in Lake Charles have been reopened. The westbound lanes of travel will remain closed. The westbound traffic diversion at the I-10 / I-210 split (Lake Charles/ milepost 34) is still in effect.
kogt.com
Accident Takes Life In La.
On November 4, 2022, shortly after 6:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit (LA Hwy 101) in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Gay Dale Ferguson of Orange. The initial investigation...
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Nederland City Clerk killed, her 3-year-old grandson seriously injured after head-on crash in Louisiana Friday
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — Troopers are investigating after a Friday evening crash in Louisiana claimed the life of the Nederland City clerk and seriously injured her 3-year-old grandson. The deadly crash happened November 4, 2022, on Interstate 10 near the Lacassine exit in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after...
wbrz.com
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles for major crash
LAKE CHARLES - Two semi-trucks crashed and one is on fire, blocking westbound lanes of I-10 near US-90 in Lake Charles. Lake Charles Police are asking motorists to avoid I-10 between mile markers 31 & 32 (both directions) while they respond to a vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/zAOfyVfLAR. — KPLC (@KPLC7News) November...
KPLC TV
Teen Report: Seniors prep to vote in their first election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is one of the 15 states that allow teens as young as 16 years old to pre-register to vote. That means this election marks the first time many teens will be voting. That’s why Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones has been speaking to High School students about why the stakes are high for their voting group.
