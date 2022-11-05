As the fallout from the incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday continue, Michigan State’s season goes on. The Spartans visit Illinois as they look to keep hopes of making a bowl game alive. But they’ll be taking on a 7-1 Illini team that has the nation’s second-leading rusher and the top-ranked scoring defense, all without eight defensive players who are suspended.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO