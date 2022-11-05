ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Northern Arizona vs. Michigan State basketball prediction and odds today

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will visit the Michigan State Spartans Monday night in the opening game for both teams. Northern Arizona was 9-23...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Michigan State a betting favorite for first time in two months

For the first time since mid-September, Michigan State will go into a game as a betting favorite. The Spartans opened as 11-point favorites over Rutgers on Sunday on Circa Sports, six days before the two teams’ meeting in East Lansing. Michigan State has been an underdog in their last...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan’s next opponent, Nebraska, blows big lead to lose 3rd straight

Nebraska’s disappointing season continued on Saturday with a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. The Cornhuskers led 10-0 at halftime but proceed to allow 20 straight points. Nebraska, which faces Michigan next Saturday, fell to 3-6 (2-4 in the Big Ten). Michigan played on Saturday as well, dominating the second...
LINCOLN, NE
Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time

As the fallout from the incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel on Saturday continue, Michigan State’s season goes on. The Spartans visit Illinois as they look to keep hopes of making a bowl game alive. But they’ll be taking on a 7-1 Illini team that has the nation’s second-leading rusher and the top-ranked scoring defense, all without eight defensive players who are suspended.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Trent McFarland wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll

Trent McFarland had a spectacular cross country season and his fans certainly stood by him throughout. Thanks to nearly 6,000 votes, McFarland won the most recent Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll for competition between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1. McFarland’s 5,971 votes made up 67.81 percent of the...
DETROIT, MI
Top Ann Arbor-area cross country performers from state finals

There was a strong showing for Ann Arbor-area cross country runners at the Michigan high school state finals on Saturday. Chelsea senior Connell Alford won the Division 2 individual boys state championship while multiple other runners from across the area claimed all-state honors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tigers add Iowa pitching coach to staff, report says

University of Iowa pitching coach Robin Lund is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff, D1Baseball reported Sunday. The Tigers did not immediately confirm the hire or Lund’s role on the staff, but D1Baseball said he would assist pitching coach Chris Fetter. The Tigers parted ways with two coaches...
DETROIT, MI

