Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit News
Pot, infrastructure repairs on ballot in Wayne County
Two issues that have drawn a lot of attention are a marijuana vote in Taylor, and a water and sewer millage in Grosse Pointe Park. In Taylor, residents will decide whether to repeal a ban on recreational marijuana facilities. The proposal would limit the facilities to industrial-zoned districts and prohibit them from being located within 2,500 feet of other marijuana businesses, schools, churches, libraries and residential areas.
Detroit News
Warren Mott High School closed due to threat
Warren Mott High is closed Monday due to a threat made against the school late Sunday, officials said in a Tweet. Robert Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent, said in a letter to parents that was tweeted Monday that someone made a threat to bring a gun to school on Snap Chat.
downriversundaytimes.com
Basham takes on Bielecki-Gamalski for 14th District Wayne County Commission seat
Incumbent Democrat Raymond E. Basham and Republican challenger Ashleigh Bielecki-Gamalski will face off for the 14th District Wayne County Commission seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 14th District represents Taylor, Brownstown Township, Woodhaven, Flat Rock and Gibraltar. Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word...
The Oakland Press
Turnout at one northern Oakland County precinct could match 2020 presidential election
At one Oakland County precinct, Tuesday was proving to be one busy election day. Sue Grubba knew interest in Tuesday’s election was high, but when she heard more than 1,000 absentee ballots had been requested from Oakland Township residents, she thought Precinct 7 would be like a typical non-presidential election.
downriversundaytimes.com
Clemente, Gnadt vie for 4th District Wayne County Commission seat
Democrat Cara Clemente and Libertarian Loel Gnadt are running for the 4th District Wayne County Commission seat following long-time Commissioner Ilona Varga’s decision not to seek re-election. Varga has been a Wayne County Commissioner since 1998, serving 11 two-year terms. The 4th District represents Lincoln Park, Melvindale and southwest...
rcocweb.org
ROAD COMMISSION SEEKING PART-TIME SEASONAL DRIVERS TO AUGMENT FULL-TIME STAFF
The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is seeking to hire part-time seasonal drivers to augment its full-time staff for the winter this year. “Part-time seasonal drivers have been a very efficient and cost-effective way to provide the level of service during the winter that Oakland County residents deserve,” explained Managing Director Dennis Kolar. “This enables us to provide a higher level of service during the winter months than we otherwise could.”
michiganchronicle.com
Reforms in Wayne County’s Public Defense System Lead to More Equitable Representation in Detroit
Kristen Longstreet, managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Services (NDS)–Detroit Office. Over the last five years, Wayne County has witnessed steadfast reforms in its indigent criminal defense system. Funding increases and reliable, quality legal representation for the county’s most vulnerable are due in large part to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission (MIDC).
Gov. Whitmer announces bridge project complete ahead of schedule
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced another bridge rebuilding project has been completed ahead of schedule.This comes as part of the state initiative to fix the roads and bridges at a record pace. The 26-mile road bridge, which sits over the Clinton River in Macomb County, has been under construction since mid-August. The project was supposed to be completed Nov. 13; instead, the road officially reopened to traffic Nov. 7."Thanks to our hard work, we are moving dirt to fix roads and bridges across Michigan at a record pace. With the completion of the 26 Mile Road Rebuilding Our Bridges...
The Oakland Press
CDGB 101: Pontiac plans to resume managing federal funds
In a Thursday town hall, Pontiac residents had a chance to learn more about an annual federal disbursement known as Community Development Block Grant, which last year provided more than $800,000 for city improvement projects. Thursday’s meeting was the first of two town halls for Pontiac residents, aimed at eliciting...
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a look at Michigan’s most dangerous intersections based on 2021 police car accident reports
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Auto Law has compiled a list of the most dangerous intersections based on police car accident reports for 2021. Coming in at No. 1 is the intersection on 11 Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren, which had 173 total crashes. Intersections in...
Salvation Army of Metro Detroit accepting Christmas assistance applications
(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is accepting applications from residents in Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties for its Christmas assistance program. Officials with The Salvation Army say that families with children up to 14 years of age can apply to receive assistance from the Metro Detroit Salvation Army corps community centers.Christmas assistance includes assistance with toys and holiday meals.Senior citizens with receive grocery store gift cards through this program.To apply, applicants must provide: proof of all members living in the householdform of identification (driver's license or state ID) from adultsproof that they live in the zip code served by the corps through which they are applyingnames and ages of children in the household (for assistance with toys)Applicants can apply online or by phone, but they must apply through the corps in their local community. To find the nearest corps community center, visit here.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
Prosecutor Worthy warns of serious consequences for anyone who intimidates voters
The warning follows revelations that at least three groups led by election conspiracists are planning to challenge voters in Michigan on Tuesday
50 years after historic Detroit election, Erma Henderson's legacy lives on
On Tuesday, Election Day, the Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson will open the doors of her church early to the surrounding neighborhood. And once those doors are open, Watson hopes the people will keep rolling in — all morning, all through the afternoon, and into the early evening — because West Side Unity Church, 4727 Joy Road, will be a polling place serving voters in precinct 447. ...
Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election
In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
newsfromthestates.com
Nessel files brief against Karamo’s Detroit voting suit, says it’s about ‘spreading misinformation’
U.S. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel heads to the stage to speak at a campaign rally held by U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on October 16, 2022 in East Lansing, | Bill Pugliano/Getty Images. Democratic Attorney...
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
