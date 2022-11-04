ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

downriversundaytimes.com

Palamara takes on Bielecki for 15th District Wayne County Commission seat

Incumbent Democrat Joseph Palamara and Republican challenger Craig Bielecki will face off for the 15th District Wayne County Commission seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Each candidate was asked two questions with a 75- and 200-word limit, respectively, per response. Responses over the word limit were edited. Bielecki did not respond by publication.
