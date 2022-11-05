One of Overwatch 2's biggest problems remains its queues. When trying to play certain roles -- like Tank or Damage -- players still more often than not have to wait far too long to get into matches. This is partially because of how popular certain roles are compared to others, primarily due to balancing issues, but also because teams are limited to a single character from any given role. In Quick Play the resulting queues aren't as bad as they are in Competitive, but it's not good enough across the board and players are wondering when changes are going to be made to improve the system.

2 DAYS AGO