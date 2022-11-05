Read full article on original website
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Here's How The Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance Book And Board Game Function
This December, Dungeons & Dragons: Dragonlance - Shadow of the Dragon Queen hits stores. Long title aside, this is the first time Dragonlance content enters Fifth Edition, so that's a pretty big deal. This is a book that will bring your characters to war. Additionally, alongside the book, there's an accompanying board game, but how does that all work?
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Overwatch 2’s contextual voice lines are what make it special, narrative designer says
The original Overwatch revolutionized how players experienced narrative in hero shooters. Rather than deliver its story through the common techniques of in-game cutscenes and dialogue boxes, most of the lore in Blizzard Entertainment’s landmark FPS could be found in its pre-match voice lines. These voice lines were usually part of short conversations between characters and served to flesh out Overwatch’s world of the future as well as the characters’ relationships.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Is Just $10 On Xbox
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin released earlier this year, so the current discount at GameStop is pretty wild. Right now, you can snag an Xbox copy of the game for only $10. Yes, only $10. Unsurprisingly, this is the best deal we've seen since launch. If you've been waiting to pick up the appropriately weird reimagining of the beginnings of the iconic Final Fantasy franchise, this is a great opportunity. We expect it to sell out quickly.
HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” Rakes In $1 Billion In Just 10 Days
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II already raked in a billion dollars. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” Rakes In $1 Billion In Just 10 Days appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Activision Can Mute Toxic Call Of Duty: MW2 Players; New Player-Reporting Tools Also Unveiled
Anyone who has ever played a Call of Duty game is likely all too familiar with a certain level of toxicity from other players. Hearing derogatory and horrific comments made over voice chat is not uncommon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision has now outlined what it's doing to try to combat some of this behavior and clean up the battlefield.
With The Upcoming Release Of Dragonflight In World Of Warcraft, Users Can Reflect On Their Characters Pasts Through Tweets
The complete backstories of players’ characters are now available in World of Warcraft, thanks to a new Twitter campaign. Since its launch in 2004, World of Warcraft has amassed a significant player base, with many gamers continuing to play through the game’s eight major expansions. As a result, Blizzard is looking back on earlier adventures in preparation for the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight on November 28.
Former Dragon Age chief thinks the free-to-play microtransaction model is "doomed to collaspe"
"Eventually it's going to become unsustainable and something else will have to come along"
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
BioWare Teases Mass Effect 5 With Mysterious Concept Art
November 7 is known as N7 Day for the Mass Effect fan community, and developer BioWare is celebrating with some updates on the next Mass Effect game currently in development. This includes an updated teaser image and some high-level commentary around the big new game. In a blog post, the...
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Starfield Won't Be Skyrim In Space, Xbox Games Boss Says
Starfield looks set to contain a number of classic Bethesda gameplay elements, but don't expect this game to be a big-budget Skyrim in space. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Xbox Games boss Matt Booty briefly discussed progress on the game and how Bethesda is pushing the envelope on a game that mixes "NASA-punk" designs with traditional genre elements such as ship-building, space combat, and world exploration under game director Todd Howard.
Overwatch 2's Biggest Problem Finally Addressed by Blizzard
One of Overwatch 2's biggest problems remains its queues. When trying to play certain roles -- like Tank or Damage -- players still more often than not have to wait far too long to get into matches. This is partially because of how popular certain roles are compared to others, primarily due to balancing issues, but also because teams are limited to a single character from any given role. In Quick Play the resulting queues aren't as bad as they are in Competitive, but it's not good enough across the board and players are wondering when changes are going to be made to improve the system.
Nintendo Indie World Showcase November 9: Start Time And How To Watch
Another explosion of indies is coming to Nintendo Switch owners as Nintendo has announced a new Indie World presentation for this Wednesday, November 9. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Wednesday, and it will run "approximately 25 minutes" according to the official announcement. No specific games were mentioned to be part of the presentation, nor have any indie developers confirmed their participation as of this writing.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
