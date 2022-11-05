Read full article on original website
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
Overwatch 2 Ramattra hero guide: Abilities, gameplay, release date, and how to unlock
During the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed the game's latest upcoming hero Ramattra. Here's a look at everything we know about him so far.
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
Carzzy Back to MAD Lions According to Reports
The LEC rosters are starting to come together more and more. According to LEC Wooloo, Carzzy will be making his way back to MAD Lions after a season apart. Here is the latest on the move and what it does for Carzzy, MAD Lions and Team Vitality. The Tweet is...
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
SK Gaming to sign Exakick According to Sources
One of the top bot lane options from the ERL will finally be getting their chance in the LEC. According to LEC Wooloo, Exakick will be signing with SK Gaming to be their bot laner. Here is what that means for SK Gaming, Exakick and more. The Tweet is shown...
Starfield will be released after Redfall — and won’t be ‘Skyrim in Space’
Microsoft confirmed that Starfield will be released after Redfall, and will be more than just "Skyrim in space."
Bug Pokemon Tarountula Potentially Leaked for Scarlet and Violet
The leaks of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are starting. Fans who are wanting to know more about the game before it comes out should be vigilant for the next few days. The review copies of the games have been out in the world, so this was expected. A new leaker is showing a few things and arguably most importantly, they are showing off the new Pokemon coming to the games. Here is a look at a potential new Bug Pokemon called Tarountula.
Tentative Diablo 4 pre-order and release dates confirmed by new leak
It has been four years since Blizzard showed off Diablo 4 at BlizzCon. Although there have been multiple teasers, trailers and developer commentaries, the game still does not have a fixed release date. A report from earlier estimated that it would be launched sometime in 2023. Now, Windows Central has narrowed it down to April 2023.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
Destiny 2 dev asks PS5 owners to please remember to upgrade to the new-gen version
A "notable" number of PS5 users aren't taking advantage of the free new-gen upgrade, according to Bungie
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
TFT 12.21 Patch Notes: Wee Baby Patch
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.21 Patch Notes will be a much lighter patch for the game before the last patch of 7.5. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.21 Notes.
The OWL Grand Finals Experience
Three seasons. It has been three seasons since the fans lit up an area with cheers for their favorite teams who are fighting to win it all. For many fans, this was the first experience going to the Grand Finals or any Overwatch League match. And for those who had gone, it was a throwback to the old BALA days of the community. Here is a look at the experience at the Anaheim Convention Center for the OWL Season 5 Grand Finals.
