When Can I Play Pokemon Violet?
Pokemon trainers all over the world are in anticipation of the release of Game Freak’s Pokemon Violet. Here’s everything gamers should make note of before Pokemon Violet’s launch worldwide on November 18, 2022. Launch Times. Although the title launches on November 18 here are the exact times...
Paldean Tauros Potentially Leaked for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are on the horizon. This month, on November 18, Scarlet and Violet will be in the hands of aspiring champions all over. However, it’s the leaking period. Players who want to avoid spoilers should be wary and heed the advice here. For those who want to avoid spoilers, stay away from any piece that has the word “leak” in it. For those who are still reading this, Tauros is back and with new forms–possibly as many as three of them. This piece will go over the details of Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Potential Fuecoco Evolution Leak
Back in July, a leaker named “Kaka” posted details about the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Fuecoco evolution leaks. With the titles releasing this month it’s good to refresh players on what Fuecoco’s final evolutions could potentially look like. Readers should understand that what they are...
Child Left Alone by a Restroom as Other Guests Watch for Parents’ Return at Disneyland
“The Happiest Place on Earth” sometimes comes with a small dose of reality, and in one recent incident at Disneyland, Guests were hit with a major taste of the real world as they looked on waiting for parents to return to a child who was left alone outside a restroom.
What’s in The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack?
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet releasing in two weeks gamers are left to decide which version of the Pokemon title should be taken home. Instead of choosing players can purchase the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Double Pack. What exactly is in the Double Pack though?. What’s Inside?. Anyone who...
Jason Momoa Took Home A Wild Pig And Wants To Paint Its Nails, And That's The Most Jason Momoa Thing I've Ever Heard
"This is why I can’t work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops."
LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars...
Pokemon Smoliv Evolution Potentially Leaked
One of the first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was Smoliv. This little olive-looking Pokemon captured the hearts of many fans all around the world. It has a very interesting typing in Grass and Normal. It is also confirmed to be used by Nemona, who will be doing the Gym Challenge leg of the game with the player’s character. The evolution for this Pokemon may have been leaked though. Here is a potential look at the Smoliv Evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
What is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra Release Date?
The newest hero for Overwatch 2 was just revealed during the Overwatch League Grand Finals in Anaheim on November 4, 2022. Many had thought that it might be Mauga or the tank Omnic from Baptiste’s story. Well, some people were right. It is an Omnic, the new leader of the war again humanity. Ramattra will join as the next tank hero in Overwatch 2. Here is the Overwatch 2 Ramattra release date.
TFT Set 8 Leaks: Potentially All Champions and Traits Leaked
TFT Set 8 is coming soon and with it a brand new group of champions and traits. As per usual, some of the traits and champions are known ahead of time. There are some reveals by Riot Games and then some leaks. The interesting part about these leaks, is that they are much further ahead than they have been in the past. Here are the latest on the potentially major TFT Set 8 Leaks of all of the Champions and Traits.
Lee Jung-jae: It’s ‘Worrying’ That Horrific ‘Squid Game’ Resonated with So Many People
Lee Jung-jae wants the world to question just why “Squid Game” was so addicting. The star of Netflix’s hit survival series reflected on the show’s success ahead of its second season. “I’m happy about it, of course, but it’s bittersweet,” Lee told The Guardian. “Yes, it’s great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of ‘Squid Game’ – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world...
Universal Hints: Could Reservation System Like Disney’s Be Coming?
If there is one thing you’ll hear Disney fans groan over, it tends to be the Disney Park Pass Reservation System now featured at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. But could Universal be jumping on the reservation system bandwagon soon enough?. When visiting Walt Disney World, Guests...
What is the March of the Lich King Release Date?
There’s a new hero class heading to Hearthstone, and it is one many longtime players will be familiar with. On Tuesday November 1, Hearthstone announced it’s newest expansion March of the Lich King. In the new expansion is a new hero class, new cards, new keywords and new cosmetics for players to collect. The great news is that players won’t have to wait long for the new Hearthstone content. The March of the Lich King release date is set for December 6.
12 Best Milk Frothers & Steamers for Coffee, According to Baristas
There are a lot of kitchen gadgets out there, and some are more useful than others. (Air fryer? Heck yes! Pizza scissors? Errr…probably not.) But if you love lattes, cappuccinos and other warm, steamy beverages, then a milk frother could be a nifty gadget to have on hand at home.
Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass Part 2 Arrives
Three days after Tundra Esports claimed (and then lost) the Aegis, Valve released an announcement regarding the Battle Pass. As promised, the new version of the Battle Pass comes in two parts, and the time is nigh. With the Swag Bag offering a free Battle Pass to everyone, Part 2 looks much more appealing than before. Here’s what fans have in store for them with the Battle Pass: Part 2.
Universal Studios Closing Several Popular Rides Forever
Popular theme parks, such as those operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal, have a history of closing rides and attractions for refurbishments, re-theming or a complete demolishing to be replaced by a new attraction. For example, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., closed its Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, based on...
Dong-Hyun “Proper” Kim Named 2022 Overwatch League MVP
Winning a Role Star award is impressive for a rookie in the Overwatch League. Then coming away with the Rookie of the Year award is another monumental feat for a young rising star. However Dong-hyun “Proper” Kim is not just any rising star. On Friday November 4, moments before the Lower-Bracket finals, Proper was crowned the 2022 Overwatch League MVP. Proper becomes the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same year.
What is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date?
The League of Legends preseason is always an interesting time. It is when the Riot Devs show off everything that they have been working on for the next League of Legends year. Sometimes this includes changes to the map, the addition of Elemental Dragons and most commonly, changes to items. But what is the League of Legends Preseason 2023 Start Date? Here is when fans should expect to boot up their computers and start testing out all of the new additions.
Ramattra Revealed as the Newest Tank in Overwatch 2
As viewers tuned in to watch the best teams in the Overwatch League battle it out for the championship belt, the Overwatch team revealed an exciting new addition to the Overwatch roster. On Friday November 4, the Overwatch team showcased Ramattra as the newest tank in Overwatch 2. The newest character will be the fourth new character to enter into the sequel to Overwatch.
