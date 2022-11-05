Read full article on original website
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
Buffalo National River Park rangers warn of increased traffic for elk, fall foliage viewing
PONCA, Ark. (KY3) - Buffalo National River (BNR) Park rangers warn the public to be aware of increased traffic in the upper portion of the park near Ponca. Park rangers say fall colors and elk viewing make October one of the busiest times of the year. Rangers report seeing some of its largest crowds this past weekend during the Ponca Colorfest. However, crowds have not been as large as expected, likely due to the lack of vibrant fall colors.
WATCH: Moronic Tourists Walk Dangerously Close to Colorado Bull Elk
If you’re looking for your daily dose of moronic national park tourists, then look no further. The following video captures several groups of tourists as they walk dangerously close to some Colorado bull elk in Estes Park. As soon as the video begins, we can see the danger, with...
Woman Gored by Bison in Texas Park Speaks Out About the Incident
Last month, Rebecca Clark packed her gear and headed out to Texas’ Caprock Canyons State Park for a week of solo hiking. A passionate outdoors enthusiast, Clark couldn’t wait to spend some time and the sun and see the Lone Star State’s beloved bison herd in person. What she didn’t yet know is that the fateful trip would change her life forever.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Glacier National Park Officials Want to Put Rat Poison in Lake: Here’s Why
There’s no doubt that Glacier National Park is a fisherman’s paradise. Every year, millions visit the national park to fish the lakes. The lakes are home to over 20 species of fish, including six kinds of trout. In addition, since it’s on federal land, no license is required for anglers.
Winter hours start for Lava Beds National Monument
TULELAKE, Cal. -- Winter hours are in place today for Lava Beds National Monument. Lava Beds National Monument’s (LBNM) Visitor Center starts its winter operational hours of 10:00AM to 4:00PM this week. These hours started yesterday and run until spring 2023. LBNM says its visitor center will be closed...
Christmas tree permits on Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests go on sale Nov. 10
Nov. 5—Permits to allow the public to cut Christmas trees on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests go on sale Thursday, Nov. 10. Permits can be purchased on recreation.gov and will be available through Jan. 7. Permits must be purchased in advance and cost $20 each, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests are offering two Christmas tree cutting areas in 2022. ...
Colorado’s Amazing Mesa Verde National Park Ranks Among ’21 Most Underrated’
There are seven national parks within Colorado; Mesa Verde National Park has been selected as one that is highly underrated. Have you visited?. Colorado takes up nearly 105,000 miles, altogether; it's a challenge to get to all seven of our national parks. Take a look at why Mesa Verde National Park, in the southwestern part of the state, is worth the effort and one of great places to see in Colorado.
Master Gardener: This And That For November
When mums finish blooming and start turning brown, there’s always the question of what to do with them during winter. Well, take a look at the shrub base. There should be shoots emerging at the base of each flowering stalk. These are next year’s stems. So, leave them alone and remove everything down to 1-2 inches in height. Don’t trim any of the newly emerging clumps.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
7 National Parks Rangers Love To Visit In Winter to Escape The Cold
National parks are awe-inspiring natural sanctuaries, but some restrict access during the winter. Escape frigid temps this winter and head to these lovely locales instead. We asked former National Park rangers Marilyn Irwin, Rebecca Harriett, Phil Selleck, and Greg Jackson which national parks they like to visit during winter. Their answers range from Virgin Islands National Park, where you can swim with sea turtles to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, which is home to the largest volcano on the planet. Read on to find out the best national parks to visit during winter according to experts!
Logan Pass, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA By Angela Goin
Standing at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park Montana is like standing on top of the world. Flanked by two large valleys, visitors are treated to grand landscapes for miles. Weather can change in an instant at the peak, jumping from blue skies to heavy fog in a matter of minutes.
Island in Montana With Wild Horses and Hiking Trails Sounds Like a Dream
Oh Montana, you're one of the most spectacular places on Earth. Mother Nature absolutely gets a 5-star rating on the creation of this awesome destination! The plethora of adjectives are infinite when trying to describe Montana. One would think such a place doesn't exist!,. TikTok video creator @visitmontana shares with...
Epic Guide to the Fiery Furnace Hike in Arches National Park
The Fiery Furnace in Arches National Park puts you in the heart of one of the most epic landscapes in the American Southwest. A unique, choose-your-own-adventure kind of hike, the Fiery Furnance feels like you’re wandering about cross country in the desert. Slickrock scrambling, hidden arches, and surprise views...
