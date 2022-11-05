Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
POLITICO
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Russia has destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25. “Russia is destroying everything so that it is...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘probably unable to replenish missile stocks’, says UK
Russia’s defence industry is likely “incapable of producing advanced munitions” at the rate they are being expended, according to the latest UK defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.“On 10 October 2022, Russia probably fired more than 80 cruise missiles into Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defence tweeted, adding that over half of these projectiles were likely shot down.“These attacks represent a further degradation of Russia’s long-range missile stocks, which is likely to constrain their ability to strike the volume of targets they desire in future,” it said.This comes as Russian president Vladimir Putin said the “partial mobilisation” of army reservists ordered last month would be completed in two weeks, boosting Russia’s fighting force in Ukraine.Mr Putin said he would even be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity” and warned that a direct clash with Nato troops could lead to a “global catastrophe.”The Russian president added he did not have any regrets in relation to the conflict in Ukraine, insisting that Russia was doing the right thing
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
Finland May Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia
In a move that could risk infuriating Russia, nuclear weapons could be positioned in Finland if the country's application to join NATO is approved, according to a report from a Finnish newspaper. Both Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO in May, in response to the Russian invasion of...
Zelenskyy mocked Russia after attacks left 4.5 million without power, saying it shows it can't defeat Ukraine on the battlefield
Ukraine's president said 4.5 million people lost power on Thursday night from Russian attacks. Zelenskyy said Russia was targeting energy because "they cannot defeat Ukraine on the battlefield". Russia has increasingly hit Ukraine's power infrastructure since Ukraine began retaking territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attacks had left 4.5...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
WRIC TV
Chinese officials signal no change to ‘zero-COVID’ policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference...
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Poland will build a razor-wire fence on its border with Russia's Kaliningrad, its defence minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave might become a conduit for illegal migration.
U.S. accuses North Korea of supplying Russia with munitions
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The United States alleged Wednesday that North Korea has secretly been supplying Russia with munitions for the war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said North Korea provided Russia with "significant amounts" of artillery shells, large-caliber ammunition for tanks, warships, mortars and other heavy weaponry.
KEYT
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sai that North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise stoke fear in its neighbors. She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea’s actions but Pyongyang has been protected by China and Russia. China’s U.N. ambassador countered that North Korea’s launches are directly linked to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
Comments / 0