cambridgespy.org
LWV Harris-Mizeur Forum Highlights: January 6th House Committee and Closing Remarks
For the last few days, the Spy has been sharing with our readers the video highlights of the recent League of Women Forum with MD-1 Congressman Andy Harris and his Democratic opponent Heather Mizeur, last week. The event was held at Kent Island High School in Queen Anne’s County.
Remaining the United States by Craig Fuller
Closing days of nationwide elections always fascinate me. This year, the intensity of calling citizens to the voting booth seems greater. It’s the division, I think. The idea of bringing people together in a common cause seems workable only on a bifurcated basis. Republicans hold one set of views and Democrats another on Biden’s performance, abortion, education, the environment, crime and a whole range of other issues. At least, this seems to be the case.
Our Unique State Flag: More than Just Eye-catching by William Barron
Have you ever taken notice of the flags of our other forty nine states? No? Little wonder, since more than half are dull as dirt, consisting of a state seal or symbol amidst a plain blue background and are indistinguishable from one another at a distance. Among the rest, none are so instantly recognizable as the one which has flown over our State House in Annapolis for the last 118 years and which has become both an official and cultural icon for just about all that is Maryland. It adorns every form of clothing from neckties, baseball caps and bathing suits to T-shirts, socks and flip-flops. Its bold, eye-catching colors are ubiquitous on beer cozies, hand towels and welcome mats. It frames our license plates, tops off the helmets of U. Maryland football players, appears as shoulder patches on Ravens jerseys and appears on the front page of the League of Women Voters guide.
