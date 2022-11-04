Have you ever taken notice of the flags of our other forty nine states? No? Little wonder, since more than half are dull as dirt, consisting of a state seal or symbol amidst a plain blue background and are indistinguishable from one another at a distance. Among the rest, none are so instantly recognizable as the one which has flown over our State House in Annapolis for the last 118 years and which has become both an official and cultural icon for just about all that is Maryland. It adorns every form of clothing from neckties, baseball caps and bathing suits to T-shirts, socks and flip-flops. Its bold, eye-catching colors are ubiquitous on beer cozies, hand towels and welcome mats. It frames our license plates, tops off the helmets of U. Maryland football players, appears as shoulder patches on Ravens jerseys and appears on the front page of the League of Women Voters guide.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO