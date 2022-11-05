ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man found dead after suspected hit-and-run in Madison area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An apparent hit-and-run victim is found dead this morning. The body of 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez is discovered Sunday morning after police suspect a car hit him on East Due West Avenue, according to Metro Nashville police. Family report last seeing him in the roadway. The suspect vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
THP looking for suspect who fled from trooper during I-65 arrest

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is looking for a 26-year-old man they said fled from a trooper Sunday during an arrest on Interstate 65. THP says Sedric Stevenson was handcuffed on I-65 in Robertson County when he fled on foot. The trooper was attempting to put Stevenson in his patrol car at the time. The arresting officer chased after Stevenson but couldn't find him.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Inmate found dead in Rutherford County jail

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — An inmate died Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, officials report. Rutherford County Sherriff's Office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine count. The victim, 20-year-old Manuel Angel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was housed in his cell alone.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Looking for work? Davidson County Sheriff hiring correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is currently hiring for correctional officer positions. The office is now accepting correctional officer trainee applications which pays $52,574 after training and a 6-month probationary period. To start, new hires will receive a $43,646 salary which jumps to $47,597 after completion of the...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Metro Police search for 17-year-old suspect driver in deadly Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run that killed a Nashville woman and injured others. The suspect, 17-year-old James Webster, is wanted for the June 26 two-car collision in the intersection of 40th Ave. North and Albion Street which killed 41-year-old Lasundra Rice of Nashville who was the front seat passenger in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, Metro Police report. She was being driven by her husband, 40-year-old Petrie Rice of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
12-year-old boy reported missing out of Hendersonville found safe

UPDATE -- Camari Dixon is found safe, according to Hendersonville Police Saturday afternoon. --------------------------------- HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. -- A search has begun for a missing 12-year-old boy out of Hendersonville. Police were called late Friday night regarding the disappearance of Camari Dixon from his home. They have reached out to his...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Mid-state non-profit chapter builds beds for children without one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some underprivileged children in Nashville are sleeping better tonight thanks to a non-profit. Members of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an international nonprofit with a chapter in the Nashville area, were at Lowe's in Franklin Saturday building and delivering fully furnished beds for kids in need. SHP's Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
Watchdog finds 550,000 unused paid time off days in Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBooks.com examined Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) sick time policy, finding 550,000 paid time off days have still gone unused by employees. OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrezejewski says they found 450,000 banked sick days in the school district with another 102,000 unused or banked vacation days....
NASHVILLE, TN
Special called meeting to discuss Davidson County ballot errors cancelled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A special called meeting regarding ballot errors in the 2022 Midterm Election has been cancelled. The meeting of the rules, confirmations, and public elections committee that was to take place Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., was cancelled Friday just hours before the scheduled meeting. Around...
NASHVILLE, TN
Football Frenzy Live: Nov. 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — It’s playoff time in Tennessee. The road to the Blue Cross Bowl Championship in Chattanooga starts this week as teams open up the first round of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) postseason. Several Nashville and greater Nashville area teams will be going...
NASHVILLE, TN

