Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
US News and World Report

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
POLITICO

Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine

In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Reuters

Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv

UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
americanmilitarynews.com

Zelenskiy says Russia has destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25. “Russia is destroying everything so that it is...
BBC

Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival

South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
Ars Technica

Russia threatens a retaliatory strike against US commercial satellites

Russia has made some of its most provocative comments yet about Western commercial satellites, which have provided valuable imagery and communications data to Ukraine this year, suggesting they are appropriate wartime targets. In comments made Wednesday, a deputy director in Russia's foreign ministry, Konstantin Vorontsov, said the use of Western...
coinchapter.com

China, Germany warn Russia against use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s influence on Russia and ensure that Moscow refrains from issuing “irresponsible” nuclear threats against Ukraine. The German Chancellor warned that Russia risked crossing a line with the international community...

