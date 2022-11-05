Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Business Insider
Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war
As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
POLITICO
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
In honor of TAYLOR SWIFT’s “Midnights” release, your friendly neighborhood NatSec Daily team wanted to tackle a question that keeps us up at night: What’s in it for Iran to help Russia in Ukraine?. National Security Council spokesperson JOHN KIRBY offered the administration’s view. “It’s another...
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
First Russia, now China? Europe doesn’t appear ready to ‘decouple’ from Beijing just yet
HONG KONG — China and Germany should work together more in these “times of change and instability,” Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, as the German leader made a visit to Beijing that has drawn criticism in European countries wary of China’s growing power.
The US Senate is warning that Saudi Arabia may share US defense technology with Russia
A senior Democratic senator in the US has expressed concern about the possibility of sensitive US defense technology being shared with Russia by Saudi Arabia as a result of the kingdom's recent decision to side with Moscow over US interests, the Guardian reports.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
Russia's Envoy Warns 'Disastrous Consequences' if U.S. Troops Enter Ukraine
As senior U.S. military officers deployed to NATO's front line with war-torn Ukraine warned they were prepared to join the fight against Russia if called upon, Russia's ambassador to the United States told Newsweek that such a move would bring about catastrophic ramifications. In a CBS News report published Friday,...
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Russia has destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine’s energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25. “Russia is destroying everything so that it is...
BBC
Ukraine war: South Africa row over Russian superyacht's arrival
South Africa's government insists it will allow a Russian oligarch to dock his superyacht in Cape Town, despite calls from the city's mayor to bar it. The vessel, which is on its way from Hong Kong, belongs to Alexei Mordashov, an ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin who has been sanctioned by the EU and US.
Finland May Allow NATO to Place Nuclear Weapons on Border With Russia
In a move that could risk infuriating Russia, nuclear weapons could be positioned in Finland if the country's application to join NATO is approved, according to a report from a Finnish newspaper. Both Finland and Sweden submitted applications to join NATO in May, in response to the Russian invasion of...
EU Can 'Transfer' Russia's Frozen Billions to Compensate Ukraine: Official
"This amount is far from being sufficient to finance reconstruction," said European Union Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
Ars Technica
Russia threatens a retaliatory strike against US commercial satellites
Russia has made some of its most provocative comments yet about Western commercial satellites, which have provided valuable imagery and communications data to Ukraine this year, suggesting they are appropriate wartime targets. In comments made Wednesday, a deputy director in Russia's foreign ministry, Konstantin Vorontsov, said the use of Western...
Russia abandoned its plan to block food exports leaving Ukraine after ships ignored Putin and kept sailing anyway
Russia pulled out of its grain export deal with Ukraine over the weekend. But it made a sudden U-turn on Wednesday and said it would resume operations. The grain export deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN, is vital to the global food supply. Russia abandoned its plan to block...
coinchapter.com
China, Germany warn Russia against use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use Beijing’s influence on Russia and ensure that Moscow refrains from issuing “irresponsible” nuclear threats against Ukraine. The German Chancellor warned that Russia risked crossing a line with the international community...
Comments / 0