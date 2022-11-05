Shauna Green makes on-court debut in exhibition win over Quincy

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — First year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green made her on-court debut Friday night with a 78-43 win over Quincy in an exhibition game at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant scored a game high 25 points, making five of her seven 3s, to pace the Illini, who also got 21 points from Adali McKenzie.

Illinois officially opens up its season on Wednesday hosting LIU Brooklyn for a 7 p.m. tip at SFC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.