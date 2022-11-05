ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Shauna Green makes on-court debut in exhibition win over Quincy

By Bret Beherns
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — First year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green made her on-court debut Friday night with a 78-43 win over Quincy in an exhibition game at State Farm Center. Genesis Bryant scored a game high 25 points, making five of her seven 3s, to pace the Illini, who also got 21 points from Adali McKenzie.

Illinois officially opens up its season on Wednesday hosting LIU Brooklyn for a 7 p.m. tip at SFC.

