Oh Hey, Jet Cafe
Dani DeRosa, the Sierra Nevada Ally’s Civic Action Coordinator, interviews activists, business leaders, students, and artists to talk about civic engagement, public service, the marketplace, and the arts. The Jet Cafe, is located inside the Pitch Black Printing Co at 700 East 4th Street in Reno. High ceilings and...
Warm up your hearts and minds
You drive down busy freeways reliving every so-called mistake you’ve ever made. and soaking in your quiet desperate need for something more, burn it away, you. Open your mouth, warm up hearts and minds, burn down your well structured. doubts. May your past be the smell of ash and...
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza officially opens to honor legacy of our fallen heroes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After years in the making, the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is open to the public. Located on the west side of the Sparks marina, its mission is to honor the legacy of our fallen heroes. When a patriot gives their life while serving to protect our...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
cwlasvegas.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
Mountain Democrat
Day Hiker: Devil’s Postpile (Sierra County)
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike, but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About 2 miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
The Machines That Choose Death
Telling the story of the United States’ clandestine overseas drone program is difficult by most measures. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism estimates that a minimum of 14,040 confirmed strikes have resulted in somewhere between 8,000 and nearly 17,000 deaths—with between 900 and 2,200 of those being civilians. Public disclosures of when strikes happen and who they target are notoriously difficult to parse, and the actions of these unmanned combat machines can feel detached from the “true” casualties of war in the minds of the American public—which is part of the program’s design.
Fallon, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Creek High School football team will have a game with Churchill County High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA Looking for the right people in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -They were a new and, at turns a comforting, but also occasionally confusing, addition to the nation’s airports in the wake of the 9/11 attack. Today they are a routine part of the traveling experience and they are still on the front line of efforts to keep us safe.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm warning starts Sunday afternoon for multi-day snowstorm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a bit of rain to start the weekend, the storm will gear up in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 4 a.m. Wednesday for up to 4 feet of snow above 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet below.
FOX Reno
Runaway teen home safe in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City road report for November 6 to 13, 2022
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:. 3rd Street Parking Lot will be closed, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special event. Caroline Street between Valley Street and Anderson Street will be closed, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for roadway reconstruction. Overland...
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
Record-Courier
Meth sales nets prison sentence
A former Lake Tahoe woman who admitted selling almost 2 ounces of methamphetamine while she was on supervision in another state, was sentenced Tuesday to 2-5 years in prison. Marissa Catherine Walls, 27, has what attorney Martin Hart described as “not the greatest of records.”. Both District Judge Tod...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
